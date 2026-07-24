Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: pinball, pokemon, sdcc, Stern, transformers

Stern Pinball Brings Pokémon and Transformers to San Diego Comic-Con

Stern Pinball brings Pokémon and Transformers games to San Diego Comic-Con... more than meets the eye?

Article Summary Stern Pinball brought Pokemon and Transformers pinball machines to San Diego Comic-Con, spotlighting both themes.

The Pokemon pinball game debuted at Toy Fair in February, with original series content and voice work in play.

Stern Pinball launched Transformers Pro: More Than Meets The Eye with Peter Cullen and Frank Welker audio.

The Stern Pinball Pop-Up Arcade returned near SDCC, with Insider Connected features and a special movie mode.

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Roberta Moran Curry, found the Stern Pinball activation at San Diego Comic-Con, and got her pinball wizard on… let's take a look at the Transformers and Pokémon games as she gets to flip the handles.

Roberta tells us "Stern Pinball brings two iconic pop culture themes, Pokémon and Transformers, to the game of pinball for San Diego Comic-Con this year. The Pokémon Pinball game, released in February at Toy Fair, showcases original content from the series that is discoverable through gameplay. Additionally, new content was created using the original voices. CEO of Stern, Seth Davis, told me that it is "bringing in an all-new generation of players".

"Also, launched in May, the G1 Transformers Pro: More Than Meets The Eye edition pinball game was created by Stern designers who were excited to bring the original voices of Peter Cullen who played Optimus Prime and Frank Welker who played Megatron/Soundwave to the game for the 40th Anniversary of the movie release. Stern, also celebrating its 40th Anniversary, originally called Data East, has its factory in the Chicagoland area and most of the machines are made in America."

The Stern Pinball Pop-Up Arcade returned to the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina located right next to the San Diego Convention Center. This year, and is open today and Saturday, from 10 am until 6:30 pm. To learn more about Stern, check out their website as well as the Stern Insider Connected App to find the location of your favorite games and log in and track your progress anywhere. While on the San Diego Comic-Con show floor they have a special movie mode for Transformers and topper of Optimus Prime…. hey, maybe that's the one right here…

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