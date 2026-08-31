Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: Rune Factory, Story of Seasons

Story of Seasons & Rune Factory Get New Merch For Their Anniversaries

Story of Seasons and Rune Factory are both celebrating anniversaries this year, and will mark the occasion with merch from both titles.

Article Summary Story of Seasons 30th anniversary merch is live now, with new cow and chicken-themed cups, plates, bowls, and coasters.

Rune Factory joins the celebration for its 20th anniversary with Wooly-themed glassware and coaster collectibles.

Marvelous says all orders include a free Story of Seasons 30th anniversary enamel pin while supplies last in the US.

Story of Seasons and Rune Factory fans also got teases for a new Story of Seasons game and the upcoming Rune Factory 6.

Marvelous Inc. has released a new set of items to mark a pair of anniversaries, as Story of Seasons celebrates its 30th Anniversary, while Rune Factory is marking its 20th Anniversary. The two games have basically been given a few knick-knacks, if you will, as you have some display plates, a plate, a bowl, and a couple of glasses. Basically your own dinner set if you truly love one or both of the titles. We have more info on them here as they are available in the shop right now.

Story of Seasons & Rune Factory Drop New Anniversary Items

Story Of Seasons collectible merchandise acknowledges the 30-year history of the franchise and includes the series' iconic cow at both stages of life with a calf ceramic coaster, cow glass cup, a polymer cow plate plus an accompanying polymer chicken bowl. Celebrating 20 years, the collectible Rune Factory merchandise includes a glass cup and ceramic coaster emblazoned with the series' Wooly mascot. All purchases will include a free Story Of Seasons 30th anniversary enamel pin, while supplies last, with free shipping available on purchases of $50 or more. Pricing for all items, which are currently only for sale in the United States are below:

Story Of Seasons Calf Coaster – $9.99

Rune Factory Wooly Coaster – $9.99

Story Of Seasons Bubble Cow Glass Cup – $19.99

Rune Factory Wooly Glass Cup – $19.99

Story Of Seasons Chicken Bowl – $24.99

Story Of Seasons Bubble Cow Plate – $24.99

About Story Of Seasons

Originally released as Bokujo Monogatari in Japan in 1996, and known as Story Of Seasons in the west beginning in 2011, the family-friendly series has delighted farming and life-sim fans for 30 years. With its changing towns full of charming townsfolk, farms with seasonal crops, and cute animals to care for and raise, Story Of Seasons is widely considered a foundational game in the life-sim genre. In 2025, Marvelous released Story Of Seasons: Grand Bazaar on console and PC, with fans and critics falling in love with its breezy mountain life. A new Story Of Seasons title was teased by Marvelous as part of the anniversary celebration, though fans will have to stay tuned for more details.

About Rune Factory

Originally an RPG spin-off from the Story Of Seasons series, which was released in Japan on Aug. 24, 2006, Rune Factory has found firm roots with both farming/life-sim and RPG-focused audiences over the years and continues to grow. The most recent entry, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, was met with critical acclaim and commercial success, and is available now on console and PC. To commemorate the anniversary, Marvelous also revealed the first in-progress look at the upcoming sequel, Rune Factory 6. Fans can look forward to more details in the future.

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