Posted in: Events, Pop Culture, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: games done quick, Summer Games Done Quick 2026

Summer Games Done Quick 2026 Raises $2.4 Million This Year

Summer Games Done Quick 2026 took place again this year, as gamers raised $2.4 million for Doctors Without Borders.

Article Summary Summer Games Done Quick 2026 raised $2.4 million for Doctors Without Borders during its weeklong speedrunning marathon.

Games Done Quick featured standout runs like a Kirby Air Riders world record, Balatro surprises, and viral live moments.

Beyond speedruns, SGDQ 2026 offered panels, community rooms, vendor booths, and game demos for attendees in Minnesota.

Games Done Quick has now raised more than $60 million for charity, supporting causes like MSF over its 15-year history.

Summer Games Done Quick 2026 came to an end last night, and as they crossed the finish line, the yearly event raised $2.4 million for Doctors Without Borders. The team worked extra hard to create a seamless event amid a tight economy, as players raced through a multitude of games to help raise funds for the international cause. We have more details from organizers below of how the event went, as well as plenty of photos to check out, as you can see every single run on their official YouTube page.

Summer Games Done Quick 2026 Crosses The $2.4m Finish Line

Hundreds of speedrunners took the stage to complete games as fast as possible, making SGDQ a week full of zany, unexpected, and joyful moments. Highlights included Bluekandy's world record-breaking run of Kirby Air Riders, an audience filled with laughter and exclamations of "ah!" throughout the Hey You, Pikachu! segment, a Balatro run that beat all odds, and impromptu beatboxing during the Resident Evil: Requiem run. Every run is archived on the official Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

Outside of speedruns, SGDQ had panels, community rooms for board games and music, a bustling vendor's alley with video game-inspired artwork, and game developer booths where attendees could demo games. All donations and proceeds throughout the event went directly to Doctors Without Borders, providing life-saving medical care to those in need worldwide. During SGDQ, Doctors Without Borders shared a short documentary, "Return to Gaza," detailing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the importance of emergency medical care in the region, especially for young people and children.

About Games Done Quick

Games Done Quick is an organizer of video game speedrunning marathons. These events feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity. Games Done Quick has teamed up with several charities in its 15-year history, including Prevent Cancer Foundation and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders). To date, Games Done Quick has raised more than $60 million for charity. For more information, please visit gamesdonequick.com and follow Games Done Quick on BlueSky, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is a private international association founded in 1971. The association is made up mainly of doctors and health sector workers and is also open to other professions, which might help in achieving its aims. Their mission is to provide lifesaving medical care to those most in need. MSF provides assistance to populations in distress, to victims of natural or man-made disasters, and to victims of armed conflict. They do so irrespective of race, religion, creed, or political convictions.

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