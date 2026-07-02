Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dylan Efron, Sun Cruiser, The Boston Beer Company

Sun Cruiser Teams With Dylan Efron For New Variety Pack

Sun Cruiser has launched a new promotion with Dylan Efron from The Traitors: a new variety pack is out and a Sunset Run Club event is happening in New York City.

Article Summary Sun Cruiser teams with Dylan Efron on a limited-edition Variety Pack featuring his four favorite summer flavors.

The Sun Cruiser x Dylan Efron Sunset Club Pack is available online for $20 with 100 calories, 1g sugar, and 4.5% ABV.

Sun Cruiser will host a July 8 NYC Sunset Run Club with Dylan Efron, ending in an exclusive post-run happy hour.

A Sun Cruiser beach volleyball event with Dylan Efron is set for California in August, with details coming on social media.

The Boston Beer Company has launched a new promo and event for Sun Cruiser, teaming up with Dylan Efron from The Traitors for this collab. First off, they have released a new customized variety pack, available on their website for $20, featuring all the flavors chosen by Efron himself for a custom case. Second, they will be holding a special event on July 8 in New York City to mark the occasion, as well as a Volleyball event happening in California this August. We have more details on both for you below.

Limited-Edition Sun Cruiser x Dylan Efron Pack

To kick things off, Sun Cruiser is introducing the Sun Cruiser x Dylan Efron Sunset Club Pack – a limited-edition variety pack featuring Dylan's four go-to flavors: Classic Iced Tea, Half & Half, Peach Iced Tea, and Classic Lemonade. Designed to celebrate that unbeatable feeling of cracking open a cold one during sunset, this pack is best enjoyed outdoors and captures everything everyone loves about Sun Cruiser: just 100 calories, 1g of sugar, and 4.5% ABV per 12 oz. serving – smooth, easy drinking with no bubbles, no compromise.

Run into Golden Hour with Dylan in NYC

On July 8, Sun Cruiser is bringing the Sunset Club energy to New York City with a one-night-only Sunset Run Club, led by Dylan himself. The group will set out for a light jog along the Hudson before finishing at an exclusive post-run happy hour – where Sun Cruisers will be waiting, ice cold. For an exclusive chance to run alongside Dylan, Sun Cruiser is offering some lucky fans the chance to join the Sunset Run Club and a happy hour. To enter, visit SunCruiserRunClub.com and share how you're planning to get outside with Sun Cruiser this summer.

From Coast to Coast: Beach Volleyball in California

In August, the action heads west. Dylan will surprise fans with a laid-back beach volleyball game in his home state of California, followed by a Sun Cruiser happy hour at a local beach bar. Keep an eye on Dylan's and Sun Cruiser's socials for more details as the summer heats up!

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