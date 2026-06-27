Posted in: Conventions, Events, Gen Con, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Gen Con 2026, rage quit, Sun King Beer

Sun King Beer To Debut Rage Quit During Gen Con 2026

Gen Con 2026 will be getting its own beer courtesy of Sun King Beer, as they've created a new brew called Rage Quit for the event.

Article Summary Gen Con 2026 teams with Sun King Brewery to debut Rage Quit, the official beer created for the gaming convention.

Rage Quit is a light, crisp cherry and lemon-lime ale designed as a refreshing pick for long Gen Con days.

Attendees 21 and over can grab Rage Quit throughout Gen Con weekend, starting at Wednesday's Block Party kickoff.

The Gen Con Block Party runs Wednesday through Sunday on South Street with food, drinks, and community celebration.

Gen Con has teamed up with Sun King Beer for a brand-new promotion: they will debut the official beer for the 2026 event, which they're calling Rage Quit. A brilliant bit of marketing that we're kind of surprised didn't happen much sooner, the event will offer up the beer at their annual Block Party (for attendees who are 21+), as a way to cool off in case you had a day of bad games, or something to toast your victories to. We have more details about the beer and the party for you below.

Gen Con 2026 Has The Perfect Beer For After The Table Flip

Last month, Gen Con fans chose the name. Now we're excited to reveal the beer behind it. Introducing Rage Quit, the Official Beer of Gen Con 2026. Rage Quit is a light and crisp cherry and lemon-lime ale created by Sun King Brewery. Along with the official can art reveal, Rage Quit is shaping up to be the perfect companion for summer gaming, convention adventures, and long days spent exploring the Best Four Days in Gaming. Attendees will be able to enjoy Rage Quit throughout Gen Con weekend, including at the Gen Con Block Party beginning with Wednesday's Kickoff and continuing through Sunday.

The Official beer of Gen Con 2026, Rage Quit combines bright cherry and lemon-lime flavors in a refreshing ale built for marathon gaming sessions. Whether you've suffered a crushing defeat, drawn the wrong card, or watched your carefully crafted strategy collapse in real time, there's always another game – and another beer.

Gen Con Block Party

The annual Gen Con Block Party takes place on South Street and offers a celebration for Gen Con attendees and the local Indy community. Featuring delicious eats, refreshing drinks, and conversation. Block Party is where gamers gather for a good time. With activities running from Wednesday through Sunday, there's ample time to enjoy every bite, sip, and roll.

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