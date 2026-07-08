Posted in: Collectibles, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Peranuts, Super7

Super7 Will Have a Peanuts Pop-Up at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Super7 revealed that they will have a special Peanuts Pop-Up location across from the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 convention hall.

Article Summary Super7 is bringing a Peanuts pop-up to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, located across from the convention center.

Fans can adopt 8-inch Peanuts Super Duper Plush of Snoopy, Belle, Andy, Olaf, Marbles, and Spike.

Each Peanuts plush includes an adoption certificate, puppy bandana, and portable pet carrier-themed package.

Exclusive Peanuts merch will also be available, including a rare Snoopy figure inspired by the original strip.

Super7 revealed this week that they will be setting up a special pop-up at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, as they're looking to adopt some puppies for Peanuts. Sitting across the street from the convention center, they will have a special pop-up booth where you'll be able to adopt a plushie, featuring Snoopy and his five siblings from the litter. They will also have some exclusive merch at the convention available for those looking to add more dog-related stuff from the franchise to their daily lives, including a super-rare figure of Snoopy looking more like he did in the original strip. We have the finer details from the team here as it will be open July 23-26.

Adopt Snoopy Or One Of His Siblings at The Peanuts Pop-Up at SDCC 2026

Meet the rest of the gang! Peanuts returns to San Diego's Gaslamp district with their popular pop-up shop, and this year they are shining a light on the wider cast of Peanuts characters, including Snoopy's siblings (yes, he has 4 brothers and a sister). Exclusive merchandise featuring these characters will be available at the pop-up from Thursday, July 23, to Sunday, July 26.

A puppy adoption-themed area, featuring Snoopy's Siblings curated by Super7, will be a special feature of the pop-up. Fans can purchase exclusive 8" Super Duper Plush collectibles of Snoopy and his siblings, including Belle, Andy, Olaf, Marbles, and Spike. Each one comes with an adoption certificate, a portable pet carrier-themed package–and a puppy bandana. Super7 and Peanuts partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society to design this gift with purchase, which can be used to adorn the new plush pals.

A warm furever friend awaits your adoption at this year's "adopt-a-plush-puppy" pop-up, featuring the Pups of Peanuts and Super7. Go home with a cuddly 8" Super Duper Plush of Snoopy and his Siblings, including Belle, Andy, Olaf, Marbles, and Spike. Each plush purchased comes with a puppy bandana! Super7 partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to design this gift with purchase. You'll also be able to bring your Super Duper Peanuts Pup home with a custom certificate and a portable pet-carrier themed package.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!