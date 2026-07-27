Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Craig Robinson, SVEDKA

Svedka Has Created An Office Water Cooler For Vodka

For reasons we can only fathom, Svedka created an office water cooler that dispenses Svedka Vodka Water for post-work happy hours and office celebrations.

Article Summary Svedka has unveiled a limited-edition Vodka Water Cooler that serves hot and cold water plus chilled Svedka Vodka Water.

The five-foot Svedka cooler swaps the standard jug for a giant transparent can and stores extra cans for easy pouring.

Craig Robinson is helping Svedka launch the Vodka Water Cooler, bringing Office-style humor to the buzzy campaign.

Fans can enter Svedka’s contest starting July 31 for a chance to get the Vodka Water Cooler and a special surprise.

Svedka has decided to create something new to spice up the office culture, so to speak, as they have unveiled the new Svedka Vodka Water Cooler. To be clear, this is a functional water cooler that really works by hooking it up to a tap and pouring out filtered hot and cold water on the front. But up top, it pours out the company's branded flavored vodka water out of a side-tap, as well as keeping several cans of it on side dispensers. And to launch it, they got Craig Robinson of The Office fame to help promote it. We have more details below, as you can enter to get it in a contest starting on July 31.

Get Your Hydration On With The Svedka Vodka Water Cooler

Following the debut of the world's first transparent canned vodka water, Svedka Vodka Water is taking its clearest innovation beyond the can with the launch of the Svedka Vodka Water Cooler. This limited-edition statement piece transforms the brand's transparent can into a larger-than-life conversation starter inspired by the cultural phenomenon of the water cooler, a longtime symbol of connection.

Standing more than five feet tall, the Svedka Vodka Water Cooler reimagines the traditional office water dispenser with an oversized glass replica of Svedka Vodka Water's transparent can, replacing the standard blue water jug. The fully functional cooler delivers the classic water cooler experience with hot and cold drinking water from a built-in tank, while a side tap pours chilled Svedka Vodka Water directly from the giant can. A dedicated compartment stores additional Svedka Vodka Water cans, making the cooler the ultimate centerpiece for post-work happy hours, office celebrations, and anywhere people gather for a drink (and maybe a little gossip).

And who better to reinvent water cooler culture than actor and comedian Craig Robinson , whose time in one of television's most iconic workplaces made him no stranger to office chatter? Robinson is helping Svedka debut the Water Cooler by bringing his signature humor to the launch and surprising one of the five purchasers with a special experience.

"The water cooler has always been where people connect and share what's happening," says David Binder, Senior Brand Director at Svedka. "When we introduced the world's first transparent canned vodka water, we challenged expectations around what a ready-to-drink cocktail could look like. The Svedka Vodka Water Cooler continues that idea by reimagining another familiar icon through the lens of transparency, creating something that's unexpected, undeniably Svedka Vodka Water, and built to bring people together."

"I've spent a lot of time around office water coolers. Trust me… nobody ever expects the water cooler to become the most talked-about spot in the office. Until now," Craig Robinson says.

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