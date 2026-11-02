Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: SVEDKA Vodka

SVEDKA Is Offering $500K For Someone To Make a Super Bowl Ad

Do you think you can make a killer ad for SVEDKA Vodka for the Super Bowl? They're giving one person the chance with a budget.

Article Summary SVEDKA is offering $500,000 for a fan-made Super Bowl ad featuring its new SVEDKA Vodka Water RTD cocktail.

Fans 21 and older can submit an original 15-second SVEDKA commercial from November 2 through December 1, 2026.

Andy Cohen is joining SVEDKA to help judge entries and choose a winning ad that could air during the Big Game.

SVEDKA is providing a free digital toolkit, letting creators pitch bold, funny, AI-led, or cinematic ad concepts.

SVEDKA Vodka has decided to give a random person the chance to direct their Super Bowl ad this year, and they're offering up $500K to make it happen. The company is letting fans pitch them ideas, whatever they feel like they'd like to make happen, with the winning pitch getting a chance to make it come true. And for some reason, Andy Cohen is here, as they have created a weird ad to kick off this new campaign. We have the finer details below of what you can expect from this new contest, as we wish you all luck in becoming the one.

Make SVEDKA Vodka's New Super Bowl Ad

SVEDKA is turning armchair critics into actual ad makers, challenging fans aged 21+ to create an original Super Bowl commercial for the brand's new SVEDKA Vodka Water ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail offering. And, it's paying them the big bucks, too. The winner will take home $500,000 and could see their idea become the brand's official Big Game commercial on Sunday, February 14, 2027.

To help award the fan-made commercial worthy of Big Game airtime, SVEDKA is tapping award-winning host, executive producer, and professional arbiter of entertainment, Andy Cohen. Known for his sharp takes, signature sense of humor and knack for knowing what gets people talking, Cohen will put his entertainment expertise and discerning creative eye to work alongside SVEDKA to help crown the winning ad. While the creative is in the fans' hands, there's one non-negotiable: the creative will feature SVEDKA Vodka Water.

To enter the Super Bowl ad contest, fans 21+ are invited to create an original, 15-second commercial showcasing SVEDKA Vodka Water and submit it at BigGameContest.svedka.com between 12:01 am ET on November 2, 2026 and 11:59 pm ET on December 1, 2026. Whether AI-led, hilariously low-budget, unexpectedly cinematic or creatively ambitious, SVEDKA is looking for commercials that bring the brand to life in a way that earns attention, sparks conversation and sticks with viewers long after the final whistle.

SVEDKA will also give entrants free access to a digital toolkit packed with creative assets, including images of SVEDKA Vodka Water. These can be used in their creative, without purchasing or obtaining a physical can, helping every submission capture the SVEDKA look and feel. Submissions will be evaluated based on the official criteria set forth in the Official Rules, with Cohen joining SVEDKA to help evaluate the submissions and select the commercial that could ultimately be taken to the Big Game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!