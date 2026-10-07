Posted in: Clothing, Pop Culture | Tagged: SVEDKA Vodka

SVEDKA Vodka Launches Water-Clearest Gameday Collection

SVEDKA Vodka is taking gameday to the next level with the Water-Clearest Gameday Collection of clothing that serves extra purposes.

Article Summary SVEDKA Vodka launches its Water-Clearest Gameday Collection, turning clear-bag policy into bold football fashion.

The SVEDKA lineup includes a clear jersey, fillable vest, inflatable chair set, and transparent suit with can holder.

Inspired by SVEDKA Vodka Water flavors, each piece blends see-through style, playful details, and tailgate utility.

Available now on the SVEDKA website, the collection is built for hydration, comfort, and standout gameday energy.

SVEDKA Vodka has launched a new line of clothing to help with all of your gameday needs, as the Water Clearest Gameday Collection is now available. As you can see from the images here, these are special, clear plastic items that can be inflated with air for comfort or worn at stadiums to transport water (or whatever else you may fill them with), keeping you hydrated from the tailgate to the stands. We have more details about the line below as they are available via their website.

SVEDKA Vodka Water-Cleanest Gameday Collection

From pre-game fun to sideline seats, game-day style has become a cultural moment all its own. And while clear-bag policies have made transparency a stadium necessity, SVEDKA is turning it into a full-on game-day aesthetic. Inspired by SVEDKA Vodka Water's transparent can, the SVEDKA Vodka Water Clearest Gameday Collection brings the brand's signature clarity to life through see-through materials, flavor-inspired details, beverage-ready functionality, and unmistakable SVEDKA energy. The SVEDKA Vodka Water Clearest Gameday Collection is inspired by each of the flavors in the SVEDKA Vodka Water's lineup and includes:

An oversized clear jersey in a strawberry-inspired colorway, featuring #90 on the back as a nod to SVEDKA Vodka Water's 90 calories per can. (price: $4)

A peach-inspired, fillable, and transparent vest that takes 'waterproof' to a whole new level, designed to serve as the ultimate functional statement layer for your tailgates. (price: $8)

An inflatable tailgate chair and footrest with tropical pineapple vibes, featuring built-in drink holders and a can-top ottoman for kicking back at the tailgate. (price: $18.99)

A transparent suit inspired by SVEDKA Vodka Water Lime and complete with a built-in chest-pocket can holder, designed for keeping your drink close from the pregame to the final whistle. (price: $90)

"Game-day style has become a big part of football season, and we wanted to have some fun with something already important to fans and stadium-goers," said David Binder, Senior Brand Director at SVEDKA. "The SVEDKA Vodka Water Clearest Gameday Collection takes the transparency that makes SVEDKA Vodka Water stand out and brings it to life in a way that is playful, fashionably functional, and football ready."

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