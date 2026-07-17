Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: SDCC 2026, symbiote studios, transformers

Symbiote Studios Brings Transformers to San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Symbiote Studios confirmed they'll bring Transformers voice actors to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 for a meet-and-greet event.

Article Summary Symbiote Studios is bringing Transformers voice actors Gregg Berger and Frank Todaro to San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Fans can meet the stars at the Symbiote Studios booth on Friday, July 24, from 1-2 PM during a special signing event.

Symbiote Studios will offer exclusive art cards while supplies last, alongside Transformers plush toys at the booth.

The Symbiote Studios SDCC 2026 booth will also feature Rock-Paper-Scissors events and first looks at new plush reveals.

Symbiote Studios has revealed its plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, with two Transformers voice actors coming in for the event. Gregg Berger and Frank Todard will be at their booth all weekend long, meeting fans and taking part in a special convention event, with several new toys on display from the company. Including, as you can see here, Transformer plushies! We have the full details below about the event and the hours they'll be at the San Diego Convention Center.

Symbiote Studios Transforms San Diego Comic-Con 2026 With Its Booth

Transformers fans attending San Diego Comic-Con won't want to miss a special meet and greet event in the Symbiote Studios booth featuring voice actors Frank Todaro (voice of Starscream, Sludge, Ravage) and Gregg Berger, the original voice of Grimlock in The Transformers: The Movie (1986). As Hasbro celebrates the film's 40th anniversary with its playful year-long "The Apology Tour," which brings fans together to laugh, grieve, heal, and reminisce over one of the franchise's most unforgettable moments, Gregg's appearance offers fans a chance to connect with one of the original voices behind the iconic film. Fans can meet these legendary voice actors from 1-2 pm on Friday, July 24, and, while supplies last, attendees can receive a special art card featuring these iconic characters and their corresponding plush toys from Symbiote Studios.

Every year, fans look forward to competing against Symbiote Studios' mascot, Catnip Bravo, in Rock-Paper-Scissors at San Diego Comic-Con, and this year will be no exception. Defeat Catnip Bravo and win a free pin! These events will be held in the Symbiote Studios booth at the following times.

Thursday, July 23: 11am & 3pm

Friday, July 24: 11am & 3pm

Saturday, July 25: 11am & 3pm

Sunday, July 26: 11am

In addition to the in-booth events and plush toys available for purchase, the Symbiote Studios San Diego Comic-Con booth will be the only place to get a first look at never before seen plush toys that will debut later this year, featuring new Transformers and My Little Pony plush toys.

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