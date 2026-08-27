Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Iñaki Godoy, McIlhenny Company, Tabasco

Tabasco Launches New Campaign Featuring Iñaki Godoy

Tabasco has a brand new Chief Hot Ideas Person (C.H.I.P.), and his name is Iñaki Godoy, as they have partnered on a new campaign.

Article Summary Tabasco launches Dress Your Mess with Iñaki Godoy, naming the actor its first-ever Chief Hot Ideas Person.

The new Tabasco campaign grew from social media after Iñaki Godoy shared his real love for the hot sauce brand.

Tabasco and Godoy pitch a three-part plan: make more Mexican food, embrace kitchen chaos, and dress your mess.

Fans can visit Tabasco.com/DressYourMess to download Chaos Kitchen!, a manga-inspired cookbook with 10 recipes.

Tabasco has launched a brand-new campaign called Dress Your Mess, featuring actor Iñaki Godoy as their new Chief Hot Ideas Person (C.H.I.P.). The two connected on social media after he showed off his love for the brand, so it only makes sense to appoint someone with a passion for it to do something about it. The campaign comes with its own website of ideas, as well as a new manga cookbook that you can snag. We have the finer details below, along with a couple of quotes from both sides.

Iñaki Godoy Becomes Tabasco's New C.H.I.P.

Introducing Iñaki Godoy as the company's first-ever Chief Hot Ideas Person (C.H.I.P.), a new C-Suite position created just for him to celebrate the chaos of cooking. Through his three-point business plan, Tabasco Brand and Iñaki are showing fans that in the kitchen, mess isn't a mistake – it's the method:

More Mexican Food. Fill up your plates with tacos, burritos, chilaquiles, and more flavorful Mexican dishes. More Mess, More Fun. Learn how to have fun in the kitchen by embracing the mess as your method. Dress Your Mess. You've filled your plate, and you've made your mess. Now dress it with Tabasco Sauce and enjoy that added flavor.

The partnership began authentically when Godoy posted on Instagram that he'd run out of Tabasco Sauce while filming in South Africa earlier this summer. Tabasco Brand responded immediately, shipping a full box of sauce to his door. Fans loved our engagement and asked for a deeper collaboration, sparking inspiration for his new side quest as the C.H.I.P. As part of the collaboration, Iñaki co-created Chaos Kitchen!, a manga-inspired cookbook read right to left featuring 10 Mexican recipes with vivid illustrations that invites readers to dress their mess. Fans can download Chaos Kitchen! today to enjoy fun, easy Mexican recipes at Tabasco.com/DressYourMess.

"Tabasco Sauce has been my favorite hot sauce for as long as I can remember," says actor Iñaki Godoy. "Partnering together is a dream come true, and I love that Tabasco Brand celebrates being fun, somewhat unhinged, and chaotic in the kitchen. I'm excited to step into this new role as the Chief Hot Ideas Person and help fans realize that the best flavor of Mexican dishes comes from trusting the process, one messy, spicy bite at a time."

"Iñaki Godoy is a brand fan who loves Tabasco Sauce on Mexican food just as much as we do," says Kate Neuhaus, Director of Global Marketing at McIlhenny Company, makers of Tabasco Brand Products. "We're excited to see fans practice Iñaki's chaotic cooking style as they make more Mexican food, have fun in the kitchen, and dress their mess with a final dash of Tabasco Sauce."

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