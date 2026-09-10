Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: TCL, tv

TCL Has Expanded Its Designer Series TV Line With Two New Models

TCL dropped two new models for their Designer Series of TVs, both providing a quality picture that feels like art, but with different bonuses

Article Summary TCL expanded its Designer Series at IFA 2026 with the new A300L 4K QLED and A400U 4K QD-Mini LED TVs.

Both TCL models feature Google TV, an Art Library, AI art tools, photo gallery mode, and a flush wall-mount design.

The TCL A300L focuses on art-forward style with an ultra-matte screen, magnetic wood frame, and slim 1.1-inch profile.

The TCL A400U boosts performance with QD-Mini LED, 144Hz gaming support, local dimming, and sizes up to 85 inches.

TCL had a couple of surprises at IFA 2026 this month, expanding its Designer Series TVs with two brand-new models added to the lineup. The two new designs are the A300L 4K QLED and the A400U 4K QD-Mini LED, both of which have been given a sleeker build to be more flush with the wall and appear as if they're works of art to be hung up with the built-in wall mount. But inside, they come with built-in Google TV, a curated Art Library, AI Art generation (if you're into that stuff), multiple art matte options, and a personal photo gallery mode for those who want to show off their own images on the walls throughout the day.

That said, the two do have some differences: the A300L offers an art-inspired experience better suited to the home as an art piece, with an ultra-matte screen and an interchangeable wood frame, just in case you want to complete the package. Meanwhile, the A400U uses QD-Mini LED technology to deliver 144Hz performance and advanced local dimming for exceptional picture quality. We have more details and prices for different sizes below as they're both out on the market.

TCL A300L: 4K QLED Designer Series

Sits just 1.1 inches deep, uses an ultra-matte anti-glare screen for a true wall art look, and ships with an off-white bezel plus a light wood magnetic frame you can swap in a few seconds. 144Hz panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG, 20W audio with Dolby Atmos, four HDMI with eARC. Available today in 55, 65, and 75 inches. 85-inch model coming soon.

55A300L – $1099

65A300L – $1499

75A300L – $1999

A400U: 4K QD-Mini LED Designer Series

QD-Mini LED with the TCL Halo Control System and Local Dimming Pro+, a 144Hz native panel with 4K/144Hz on HDMI 1 and 2, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, DTS:X passthrough. Available in 55, 65, 75, and 85 inch options.

55A400U – $999

65A400U – $1499

75A400U – $1999

85A400U – $2499

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