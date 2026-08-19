Posted in: Conventions, Events, Gamescom, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Gamescom 2026, TCOMAS

TCOMAS Will Debut Gold Limited Edition AIO Cooler at Gamescom 2026

TCOMAS has several new items they will be showing off during Gamescom 2026, including a new limited-edition Gold AIO Cooler.

Article Summary TCOMAS will unveil a limited-edition Gold AIO Cooler at Gamescom 2026, pairing premium styling with its liquid cooling tech.

TCOMAS plans its biggest Gamescom 2026 showcase yet, featuring new PC cooling gear focused on performance and design.

Project Infinity, a custom PC by MudzieModz with ASRock and Silicon Power hardware, will be showcased at the TCOMAS booth.

TCOMAS and RGBibelOfficial will debut an AI PC Configurator that suggests compatible parts, performance, and cooling.

TCOMAS announced this week that they will debut new items at Gamescom 2026, including a limited-edition Gold AIO Cooler. This is basically the company's biggest presentation of the year, with multiple PC items to help keep your towers chill, as well as efficiently functional. They'll also be showing off their new Project Infinity custom PC by MudzieModz, complete with ASRock and Silicon Power, as well as the public debut of RGBibelOfficial's AI PC Configurator. We have more details below as they will be on display in Cologne, Germany, at the Koelnmesse from August 26–30.

TCOMAS Presents Multiple Items at Gamescom 2026

Developed as a limited-edition interpretation of TCOMAS' liquid cooling platform, the model combines the company's thermal architecture with gold-themed design elements aimed at the enthusiast and collector segment. TCOMAS will also present Project Infinity, a custom gaming PC developed specifically for Gamescom 2026 by German case modder MudzieModz, with hardware contributions from ASRock and Silicon Power.

Built around the visual concept of "Infinity," the project draws on themes of limitless energy and environments associated with contemporary gaming worlds. The system combines customized structural and visual elements with performance-focused PC hardware. A TCOMAS AIO liquid cooling system has been integrated as a central component of the build, contributing both to processor cooling and the overall visual composition of the case mod. Project Infinity will be displayed throughout Gamescom at the TCOMAS booth.

A third part of the Gamescom program will focus on AI-assisted PC configuration. In collaboration with RGBibelOfficial, TCOMAS will host the public debut of an AI PC Configurator ahead of the tool's planned launch on September 1, 2026. Developed by RGBibelOfficial for the PC-building process, the configurator generates hardware recommendations based on information including budget, preferred games, and intended workloads. Its recommendations take into account component compatibility, expected performance, budget allocation and overall system balance. The system can also recommend a cooling solution based on the proposed configuration.

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