Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Vinyl | Tagged: Ionic Spark

Teamfight Tactics Adds New Virtual Idol Group: Ionic Spark

As part of the new season for Teamfight Tactics, Riot Games made a new virtual pop band, as they've introduced Ionic Spark

Article Summary Ionic Spark joins Teamfight Tactics for the Prismatic Tour season, bringing Riot's new virtual idol group worldwide.

Ionic Spark's first global single, "Sparkle," releases November 30 with a music video and a vinyl release.

Riot teamed with MAPPA on Ionic Spark's debut video, introducing the group through friendship, music, and performance.

Ionic Spark's current lineup features Gwen, Elise, Aurora, and Briar, with future generations planned for TFT.

Riot Games has decided to create another music group for a video game, introducing the pop idol group Ionic Spark as part of Teamfight Tactics. The group is tied to the upcoming season, Prismatic Tour, which comes with its own musical theme. But unlike previous seasons with a backing track, this will feature a real single from the group, "Sparkle," which will be released on November 30, complete with a music video and a vinyl release. We have more details about it all for you here from the team as we look ahead to seeing what kind of vibe they bring to the table.

Ionic Spark Debuts in Teamfight Tactics

First introduced in November 2025 through Fight for the Golden Spatula, the Chinese regional release of Teamfight Tactics, Ionic Spark now steps onto the global stage with "SPARKLE." Built around youthful energy, self-expression, and a shared love of performance, Ionic Spark celebrates the joy of discovering what makes each individual unique and using that passion to inspire others. For the group's global debut, Riot Games has collaborated with Japanese animation studio MAPPA to create an official music video that brings Ionic Spark to life. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, MAPPA is the animation studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Attack on Titan: The Final Season. Centered around friendship and music, the video introduces the group's members and follows them as they connect through their shared love of music and performance.

Dance is a core part of Ionic Spark's identity, and Japanese choreographer Bunkei brings an infectious sense of joy and energy to the group's performance with his hopeful, slice-of-life dance style. Within the world of Ionic Spark, the group began as a small music club founded by Gwen at a prestigious creative high school, where students could come together to pursue their passion for music and performance. What started among friends quickly grew into something larger, becoming a beloved part of the school's culture and inspiring other students to find their own spark.

Unlike a traditional fixed idol group, Ionic Spark is designed to continually evolve with Teamfight Tactics. As members graduate and new students join, each generation brings its own personalities and creative perspectives while carrying forward the spirit and traditions of those who came before.

Currently representing Ionic Spark globally are founding members:

GWEN – Ionic Spark's founder and leader, Gwen is the creative heart behind the group. Passionate, bubbly, and endlessly curious, she brings the same enthusiasm to songwriting and performing as she does to fashion, sewing, and documenting the group's adventures.

Ionic Spark's founder and leader, Gwen is the creative heart behind the group. Passionate, bubbly, and endlessly curious, she brings the same enthusiasm to songwriting and performing as she does to fashion, sewing, and documenting the group's adventures. ELISE – As Ionic Spark's vice-captain and eldest member, Elise is the steady presence who helps keep the group moving forward. A gifted drummer and choreographer, she brings discipline, precision, and an unwavering commitment to helping the club succeed.

As Ionic Spark's vice-captain and eldest member, Elise is the steady presence who helps keep the group moving forward. A gifted drummer and choreographer, she brings discipline, precision, and an unwavering commitment to helping the club succeed. AURORA – Ionic Spark's bassist and primary composer, Aurora is quiet, brilliant, and deeply thoughtful. More comfortable observing than commanding attention, she found through Ionic Spark that being a performer doesn't require being the loudest person in the room and that sometimes music can speak for you.

Ionic Spark's bassist and primary composer, Aurora is quiet, brilliant, and deeply thoughtful. More comfortable observing than commanding attention, she found through Ionic Spark that being a performer doesn't require being the loudest person in the room and that sometimes music can speak for you. BRIAR – Ionic Spark's keyboardist and rapper, Briar brings an impulsive, high-energy spirit to the group. Curious and unapologetically herself, she thrives on stage, where her wildest instincts become part of what makes her such a magnetic performer.

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