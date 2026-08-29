Posted in: Alienware, Technology | Tagged: Alienware

Alienware Launches All-New 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor

Alienware has launched one of its all-new gaming monitors on the market this week, as you can now snag the 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor.

Article Summary Alienware launches the 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor, a curved ultrawide display priced at $1,100 online and at select retailers.

Alienware’s first four-stack RGB OLED panel delivers 1,300 nits peak HDR, true blacks, sharp text, and Dolby Vision support.

The Alienware AW3926QW runs at 165Hz in native 5K, offers a 330Hz esports mode at FHD, and a 0.03ms response time.

DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, USB-C 90W, KVM, and a 3-year burn-in warranty make this Alienware monitor versatile.

Alienware has launched one of its latest gaming monitors this week as the 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor is out on the market. This particular design comes with the company's first-to-market four-stack RGB panel, delivering up to 1,300 nits peak HDR brightness, sharp text, and true blacks even when in bright rooms. The monitor supports Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, with 165Hz at native 5K, a 330Hz esports mode at FHD, and a 0.03ms response time. We have more details below as the monitor is available online and at select retailers for $1,100.

Alienware 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor

The AW3926QW's world-first 39" 5K (5120 x 2160) RGB stripe tandem OLED panel delivers 1300-nit peak HDR brightness, DCI-P3 99% color coverage, Delta E<2 accuracy, VESA display HDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, and an infinite contrast ratio. Colors stay rich even at high brightness levels, and thanks to its polarizer, blacks stay deep regardless of your room lighting. AW3926QW features a 165Hz refresh rate at full native ultrawide resolution (5120 x 2160), 330Hz in esports mode, and 0.03ms response time across all modes. Pair that with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync support, and you get smooth, clear motion, whether you're in a cinematic RPG or a competitive shooter.

RGB stripe subpixels mean clean, sharp text with no color fringing. DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20), HDMI 2.1 FRL with eARC, USB-C with 90W power delivery, a built-in KVM switch, and a 3.5mm headphone jack give you enough connectivity to handle a full workstation setup and a gaming rig without swapping cables. With an ultrathin profile, 1500R curve for immersive viewing, and super-narrow bezels on all four sides, it's a big 39" screen that doesn't look or feel bulky. A personalized algorithm improves AW3926QW's panel lifespan by intelligently predicting pixel usage, increasing OLED durability, while the 3-year warranty covers OLED burn-in for total peace of mind.

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