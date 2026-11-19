Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: afrofuturism, Afronauts, london, Lucian Msamati, Royal Court, Ryan Calais Cameron, theatre, Zambia

The Afronauts: The Zambian 1964 Space Program At London's Royal Court

The Afronauts: The Zambian 1964 Space Programme lands at London's Royal Court until December

Article Summary The Afronauts lands at London’s Royal Court, bringing the Zambian 1964 space programme to the stage until December.

Ryan Calais Cameron’s new play retells Edward Mukuka Nkoloso’s true-ish Moon mission dream after Zambia’s independence.

The drama explores the Zambian Space Program as ambition, resistance and liberation, not merely a historical punchline.

Co-directed with Monique Touko, The Afronauts closes the Royal Court’s Downstairs anniversary season with cosmic scale.

"As long as a man can dream, he can push the limits of what's possible." In Zambia, 1964, the space race has a new contender. As the world's great powers set their sights on the moon, a schoolteacher gathers a group of misfit dreamers and trains them for lift-off… London's Royal Court Theatre is closing its 70th anniversary Downstairs season with something rather more ambitious than the usual Sloane Square fare. The Afronauts, the new play by Ryan Calais Cameron, opened on the 14th of November 2026 in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs and runs until the 19th of December. Press night is on Monday.

It is billed as the "true(ish)" story of the Zambian Space Program. In 1964, shortly after Zambia's independence from Britain, schoolteacher and independence activist Edward Mukuka Nkoloso announced that his country would beat the Americans and the Soviets to the Moon. He recruited a group of young trainees—he called them Afronauts—and set about training them on an abandoned farm outside Lusaka by rolling them down hills in oil drums and other improvised methods. The rocket never left the ground. History has treated the episode as either admirable folly, political satire, or both.

Ryan Cameron, best known for the Olivier-nominated For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy and the West End transfer of Retrograde, is co-directing with Monique Touko. The production is presented with Nica Burns and forms part of the Genesis Next Generation programme, with additional support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. The creative team includes set designer Soutra Gilmour, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, and composer and sound designer Khalil Madovi.

Cameron has described the work as "a love letter to the dreamers history forgot" and "It's about what happens when imagination becomes a form of resistance, and how the fight for freedom isn't just political; it's cosmic. At its heart, this play asks: what does liberation look like when the whole universe is watching? For me, it's not just a story about reaching the moon; it's about the courage to believe we belonged there all along."

The cast is led by Lucian Msamati as Edward, with Ama Qamata making her UK stage debut as Matha. They are joined by Ivanno Jeremiah (reuniting with Cameron after Retrograde) as Simon, Chomba S. Taulo as Ben, Munashe Chirisa as Cheelo, Pamela Nomvete as Grace, Lukwesa Mwamba as Liji and Prince Kundai as David. The company mixes Black British and Black African performers, which feels appropriate for a play that treats a newly independent nation's cosmic ambitions as something other than a punchline. Whether the original programme was a serious attempt, a performance of national aspiration, or something in between has never been settled. What is clear is that the story has proved durable enough to attract documentaries, photographic projects, and now a full-scale Royal Court London production. Tickets start from £15.

Further information and booking are available via the Royal Court website. For background on the historical episode, the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum has published a useful overview, while Namwali Serpell's 2017 New Yorker piece remains one of the sharper accounts of Nkoloso's ambitions and the reactions they provoked.

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