Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: kraft foods, the cat in the hat

The Cat in the Hat Takes Over Kraft String Cheese

To help promote the new film, The Cat in the Hat has taken over Kraft Natural Cheese's playful string cheese for a limited time.

Article Summary The Cat in the Hat is taking over Kraft String Cheese with limited-edition 12-count packs tied to the new movie.

Kraft, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation teamed up for this Cat in the Hat promotion.

The Cat in the Hat snack collab also marks the packaging debut of Stringy, Kraft Natural Cheese’s playful mascot.

Cat in the Hat Kraft String Cheese packs are rolling out at retailers nationwide ahead of the film’s November 6 premiere.

As part of the promotion for the upcoming new film, The Cat in the Hat has arrived to take over Kraft Natural Cheese's playful string cheese. Working with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, the three are bringing the character and a couple of friends together on limited-edition Kraft String Cheese 12-count packs, marking Stringy's packaging debut and bringing a little Seussian vibe for the first time. It's more branding than anything else, which we feel is kind of a lost opportunity, because they could have some wacky stuff with the cheese, and we doubt anyone would be angry about it. We have more info about the collab below, as you'll see these at your local grocer ahead of the November 6 premiere.

The Cat in the Hat Takes Over String Cheese

The collaboration brings the unmistakable world of The Cat in the Hat to a snack families already know and love. Whether packed into lunchboxes, grabbed on the way out the door or handed over after practice, Kraft String Cheese is bringing a little Seussian spirit to snack time – with 7g of protein per serving and no Thing One or Thing Three required for Stringy. The packs mark a first: Kraft Natural Cheese's playful string cheese character is making his packaging debut alongside the beloved Cat. The limited-edition Kraft String Cheese 12-count packs are available at retailers nationwide while supplies last.

"'The Cat in the Hat and Kraft String Cheese both have a way of bringing a little more fun to everyday family moments, which made this collaboration feel like a natural fit," said Dhriti Batra, Director of Kraft Natural Cheese at Lactalis Heritage Dairy. "We're especially excited to introduce Stringy on-pack for the first time – and we couldn't think of a better character to show him how to make an entrance than our favorite trickster from the world of The Cat in the Hat!"

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