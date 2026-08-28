Posted in: iam8bit, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: coyote vs. acme, Watertower Music

The Coyote vs. Acme Original Soundtrack is Coming to Vinyl

WaterTower Music and iam8bit are releasing the Coyote vs. Acme original score on 2xLP vinyl, available for pre-order through September 29; all versions ship in Q1 2027.

Article Summary Coyote vs. Acme original soundtrack is coming to vinyl via WaterTower Music and iam8bit as a 2xLP release.

Fans can pre-order standard black, Coyote Crimson Marble, or the Acme Splat Edition for $43 through Sept. 29.

All Coyote vs. Acme vinyl variants are slated to ship in Q1 2027, giving collectors multiple exclusive options.

Composer Steven Price says the score blends classic Looney Tunes influences with modern action, comedy, and drama.

WaterTower Music has teamed with iam8bit to release the Coyote vs. Acme original score on vinyl. After having waited so long for the film, it only makes sense they would make every effort to assure fans they could get every piece of the film possible, including this 2xLP soundtrack, put together by Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price with '60s-inspired album art from Kevin Wilson. You can choose either the standard black version or the Coyote Crimson Marble Edition from iam8bit, or you can go extra and get the Acme Splat Edition, available only at Enjoy the Ride Records, all of them priced at $43. We have more details below: pre-orders are available now through September 29, with all versions set to ship sometime in Q1 2027.

The Sounds Of An Epic Trial: Coyote vs. Acme's Original Soundtrack Arrives On Vinyl

Composer Steven Price was tasked with creating an original score that pays homage to classic Looney Tunes music by legendary composer Carl Stalling, while musically bringing the cartoon characters into a modern-day story of corporate intrigue and courtroom drama. Coyote vs. Acme is a part-animated, part-live-action comedy that follows Wile E. Coyote as he fights back against mega-corporation Acme after its products fail him one too many times. Together, he and his lawyer take on Acme in court and form an unlikely friendship along the way.

Price explains, "It was fun to take the original Looney Tunes musical influences and use them in a different context. Coyote vs. Acme tells a new kind of story with these iconic characters we've known for so long, and I wanted to create a score that would help audiences feel an even deeper connection to them."I rewatched loads of original cartoons for inspiration. The new film has action sequences that pay tribute to the incredibly intricate slapstick sequences from back in the day, and I wanted to capture the way every element of the music would tightly reflect what was happening to the characters on-screen. I also dug into the Looney Tunes sound library and incorporated elements of the original sounds into the rhythm tracks of the music.

"We had a lot of fun with the arrangements and orchestrations, emphasizing all the comic touches and character moments which included working closely with our brass section to craft the perfect sound of Wile E. Coyote being run over by a truck and then immediately regurgitating its tires. Pretty unique challenges for a score!"

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