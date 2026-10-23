Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, The Elder Scrolls, Vinyl | Tagged: Laced Records, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Soundtrack is Coming To Vinyl

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is officially releasing its soundtrack on vinyl, as a 2xLP set will be coming out in March 2027.

Article Summary The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion soundtrack is coming to vinyl as a 2xLP set, scheduled for release in March 2027.

Bethesda Softworks and Laced Records are releasing 26 remastered Oblivion tracks, mastered for vinyl by Joe Caithness.

The Elder Scrolls vinyl set includes Standard black heavyweight LPs and an Exclusive Oblivion Gate orange edition.

Pre-orders are live now for $42, bringing Oblivion’s beloved fantasy score from Cyrodiil to The Elder Scrolls collectors.

Bethesda Softworks has teamed with Laced Records to bring players back to the world of Tamriel through music, as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion official soundtrack is headed to vinyl. The company will release a 2xLP set featuring 26 tracks from the video game, remastered by Joe Caithness, with album artwork by Jeremy Soule. The album will come with a wide-spined outer sleeve and printed polylined inner sleeves, with the Standard Edition released on black heavyweight vinyl and the Exclusive Edition on "Oblivion Gate" orange heavyweight vinyl. We have the finer details from the label about the album below, as both editions are currently up for pre-order right now for $42 a piece, with the album set to be released sometime in March 2027.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Double Vinyl Soundtrack

This 2LP vinyl set includes all 26 tracks from Bethesda's 2006 critically acclaimed RPG, specially remastered for vinyl. Sleeve artwork is by Bethesda Game Studios, emphasizing the iconic Daedric rune of 'Oht' while featuring several concept pieces. Bethesda Softworks and Laced Records step into the world of Tamriel to bring the music of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to vinyl, with this 'Oblivion Gate' Exclusive Edition color variant. The complete soundtrack has been specially remastered for vinyl and will be pressed to heavyweight discs, with sleeve artwork by Bethesda Game Studios.

The sleeve emphasizes the iconic Daedric rune of 'Oht', and features several concept pieces. Rich with adventure and timeless fantasy, the soundtrack of Oblivion accompanies every step of the player's journey through Cyrodiil. Majestic orchestral themes sit alongside peaceful ambient compositions; pieces that are by turns heroic, mysterious, and soothing. Whether exploring rolling countryside, ancient ruins, or bustling cities, the score remains one of gaming's most beloved in the fantasy genre. All music has been specially mastered for vinyl by Joe Caithness.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!