Posted in: Movies, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Elf, Varèse Sarabande

The Elf Original Film Soundtrack Is Getting a Vinyl Release

Those who love the film Elf can soon get the original motion picture soundtrack on vinyl, just in time for the holiday season.

Article Summary Varèse Sarabande is releasing the Elf original film soundtrack on vinyl as a holiday-ready picture disc edition.

The Elf vinyl includes the Encore Edition CD with 44 score cues, including more than 20 tracks exclusive to this release.

Elf soundtrack pre-orders are live now for $35, with John Debney’s beloved original score set to arrive on September 25.

John Debney said Elf remains a fan favorite, with Buddy’s theme crafted to capture the film’s magic, warmth, and heart.

Varèse Sarabande announced this week that they are bringing the original film score for the movie Elf to vinyl. As you can see here, they have created a special picture disc for the release, as it will have the complete soundtrack enhanced and presented in this format. The album will also come with the Encore Edition of the CD, which has previously only been available on the Varèse Sarabande store. This includes 44 score cues, over 20 of which are exclusive to this specific release. We have the finer details below as the album is up for pre-order for $35, set to be released on September 25.

The Elf Soundtrack Comes To Vinyl This September

The Jon Favreau–directed holiday favorite Elf stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by elves in the North Pole. After discovering he's really human, Buddy heads to New York City to find his real father and his place in the world. While there, he not only finds his family but also manages to rekindle the festive spirit that has been missing in the city. John Debney's score perfectly accents the triumphant and joyous spirit that moves through the film, with the composer having also worked on family favorites Hocus Pocus, Spy Kids, The Princess Diaries, and The Jungle Book.

Debney's score to Elf, right from the first bars of "Papa Elf" at the start of the movie, immediately feels magical, forming a significant part of the emotional connection the movie has forged with filmgoers through the years. Elf remains a year-round classic, a rare holiday film that transcends Christmas, and for the film to pull this off, Debney's score had to be pitch-perfect, emphasizing the warm heart at the film's core.

In a 2014 interview with Go See Talk, Debney reflected on what the score means to his audience. He said, "There are scores that I love for various reasons, but it's usually because they have some sort of emotional connection. Elf is also right up there, too, and I just love that every year, people get to enjoy that thing. They email me and comment on it, and it's just one of those things that is sort of a fan favorite, and if you're lucky enough to get one or two of those, I think you're really lucky and blessed."

Another aspect of creating a memorable score was the way Debney and Favreau established Buddy the Elf's theme. In conversation with the Society of Composers & Lyricists, Debney explained: "Buddy the Elf needs a theme. We need a theme that we can play through the movie and at the end really explode and let it bloom and blossom." To create that iconic cue, Debney says he sat at the piano and listened to the music of Georges Delerue, who, in his estimation, wrote melodies that were both simple and powerful. That's what he aimed to accomplish with Elf.

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