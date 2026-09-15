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The Folio Society Launches Fall 2026 Book Collection

The Folio Society has launched multiple books as part of their Fall 2026 Collection, offering up multiple classic tales in bold editions.

Article Summary The Folio Society Fall 2026 Collection features seven classic and modern titles in beautifully crafted collector's editions.

Highlights include Carrie, Heidi, Say Nothing, Murakami's Hard-Boiled Wonderland, and Agatha Christie stories.

Each The Folio Society edition includes custom cover art, interior illustrations, and premium design for collectors.

Prices range from $80 to $150, with new Folio Society releases spanning horror, crime, literary fiction, and nonfiction.

The Folio Society has revealed seven books they are releasing as part of their Fall 2026 Collection. Some of the titles up for grabs include Carrie by Stephen King, Heidi by Johanna Spyri, and Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe. All of which have been presented in these limited-edition versions with custom artwork both on the cover and throughout the books. We have the finer details on price point and more from the company below as they are all available right now.

The Folio Society Launches Multiple Books For The Fall 2026 Collection

Head for the mountains with Heidi, follow the clues with Agatha Christie, or venture somewhere altogether stranger with Stephen King and Haruki Murakami. From the real-world tensions of Say Nothing to the sweeping borderlands of Cities of the Plain, this fall's stories might take us worlds apart – even when we're reading side by side. Different readers, different stories; all going elsewhere, together.

Carrie by Stephen King ($110) – Stephen King's iconic horror novel arrives in a striking new Folio edition, featuring artwork by David Lupton and a cover by Edward Kinsella.

Stephen King's iconic horror novel arrives in a striking new Folio edition, featuring artwork by David Lupton and a cover by Edward Kinsella. Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World by Haruki Murakami ($150) – Murakami's surreal, genre-bending novel is brought to life with atmospheric illustrations by Daniel Liévano.

Murakami's surreal, genre-bending novel is brought to life with atmospheric illustrations by Daniel Liévano. Heidi by Johanna Spyri ($95) – The beloved children's classic is reimagined for a new generation in a beautifully illustrated edition featuring artwork by Taryn Knight.

The beloved children's classic is reimagined for a new generation in a beautifully illustrated edition featuring artwork by Taryn Knight. The Wasp Factory by Iain Banks ($110) – Banks' provocative modern classic joins the collection in a haunting new edition illustrated by Darren Hopes.

Banks' provocative modern classic joins the collection in a haunting new edition illustrated by Darren Hopes. Cities of the Plain by Cormac McCarthy ($90) – The final novel in McCarthy's acclaimed Border Trilogy is presented in a new collector's edition featuring illustrations by Gérard DuBois.

The final novel in McCarthy's acclaimed Border Trilogy is presented in a new collector's edition featuring illustrations by Gérard DuBois. Selected Short Stories of Agatha Christie ($80) – A collection celebrating the Queen of Crime brings together some of Christie's memorable short fiction, with an introduction by bestselling crime novelist Lucy Foley and artwork from multiple illustrators.

A collection celebrating the Queen of Crime brings together some of Christie's memorable short fiction, with an introduction by bestselling crime novelist Lucy Foley and artwork from multiple illustrators. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe ($125) – Keefe's acclaimed work of narrative nonfiction exploring the Troubles in Northern Ireland features an introduction by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon.

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