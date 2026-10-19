Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: The Folio Society

The Folio Society Launches Its Holiday 2026 Collection

The Folio Society has officially launched its Holiday 2026 Collection of titles, offering up 15 of their speciality reprints.

Article Summary The Folio Society Holiday 2026 Collection launches with 15 specialty editions spanning classics, fantasy, sci-fi and nonfiction.

Highlights include Grimms' Fairy Tales Limited Edition, Anna Karenina and The Three-Body Problem Trilogy in collectible form.

The Folio Society also adds Kitchen Confidential, Braiding Sweetgrass, Brooklyn and The Wager to its 2026 holiday lineup.

Prices range from $85 to $580, with standout releases including Heretics of Dune, Mythago Wood and The Snow Queen.

The Folio Society has launched 15 new titles this month, offering book lovers new options for its Holiday 2026 Collection. Among the books are a mix of literary classics brought back into print, some contemporary titles, a few fantasy and science fiction books, and a couple of nonfiction titles. Each of them is produced in the company's special way. We have all of the titles for you below, as you can find them on their website.

The Folio Society 2026 Holiday Collection

Grimms' Fairy Tales (Limited Edition) by the Brothers Grimm ($580) – Limited to just 500 copies worldwide, this stunning collector's edition features 50 classic and lesser-known fairy tales in Jack Zipes's translation, with an introduction by bestselling author Erin Morgenstern and hand-carved linocut illustrations by Sophy Hollington.

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy ($235) – Tolstoy's sweeping literary masterpiece about love, family and society arrives in a stunning collector's edition.

The Three-Body Problem Trilogy by Liu Cixin ($235) – The acclaimed science fiction trilogy exploring humanity's first contact with an alien civilization is brought together in a collectible set.

Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain ($135) – The late chef's bestselling memoir offers an unforgettable behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant industry.

Heretics of Dune by Frank Herbert ($125) – The fifth installment in Herbert's legendary science fiction saga joins Folio's collection.

Tipping the Velvet by Sarah Waters ($125) – Waters' acclaimed historical novel brings readers into the vibrant world of Victorian England.

Japanese Ghost Stories by Lafcadio Hearn ($110) – A haunting collection of traditional Japanese supernatural tales.

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer ($110) – The bestselling work exploring the relationship between nature, Indigenous wisdom and science receives the Folio treatment.

Gulliver's Travels by Jonathan Swift ($110) – Swift's timeless satirical adventure is reimagined in a collectible edition.

Mythago Wood by Robert Holdstock ($110) – The award-winning fantasy novel transports readers into a mysterious ancient woodland.

The Wager by David Grann ($110) – Grann's bestselling true story of shipwreck, survival and mutiny joins the collection, alongside a special signed edition ($280).

Brooklyn by Colm Tóibín ($100) – The beloved novel follows a young Irish woman navigating love, identity and a new life in 1950s New York.

The Bad Beginning by Lemony Snicket ($95) – The first installment of A Series of Unfortunate Events brings the Baudelaire siblings' unforgettable adventures to life.

Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono ($95) – The charming children's classic follows a young witch as she sets out to find her independence.

The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen ($85) – Andersen's beloved winter fairy tale makes a magical addition to holiday bookshelves.

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