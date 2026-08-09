Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: The Folio Society, The Wasp Factory

The Folio Society Reveals Limited Edition of The Wasp Factory

The Wasp Factory by Iain Banks is getting The Folio Society treatment, with a special edition being released at only 500 copies worldwide.

Article Summary The Folio Society is releasing a limited edition of The Wasp Factory, with only 500 copies available worldwide.

This special edition of The Wasp Factory is the first fully illustrated version, signed by illustrator Darren Hopes.

The Wasp Factory limited edition launches August 11, with expected pricing in the $120 to $180 range.

Iain Banks' The Wasp Factory remains a darkly comic modern classic exploring obsession, violence, and identity.

The Folio Society revealed their latest special edition book currently in the works as they confirmed a limited run of The Wasp Factory is on the way. As you can see here, they have gone the extra mile to make this particular book worth collecting, with an amazing front art piece, a yellow and gold spine, and a number of illustrations within the pages to help bring this darkly comedic tale to life once again. The book will be released on August 11, but this particular edition is restricted to just 500 copies worldwide, making it a rare collectible for even the most diehard of Iain Banks fans. They have yet to put a formal price on it as it won't be available until 8am PT, but based on previous novels released from the company, you're looking at somewhere between $120-180 per book.

The Wasp Factory to Receive 500 Book Run From The Folio Society

Iain Banks' The Wasp Factory receives its first fully illustrated edition in our upcoming Limited Edition, signed by illustrator Darren Hopes and limited to 500 copies. The Wasp Factory quickly became a classic for its unconventional story and exploration of obsession, violence, and the complexities of the human mind. Now, readers have the chance to own a special edition of the novel that launched Banks' literary career and remains a standout in modern fiction decades later. A darkly comic descent into isolation and identity, this is a novel that draws readers towards one of modern fiction's most unforgettable endings.

About The Book From Iain Banks' Website

Enter – if you can bear it – the extraordinary private world of Frank, just sixteen, and unconventional, to say the least.

'Two years after I killed Blyth I murdered my young brother Paul, for quite different and more fundamental reasons than I'd disposed of Blyth, and then a year after that I did for my young cousin Esmerelda, more or less on a whim. That's my score to date. Three. I haven't killed anybody for years, and don't intend to ever again. It was just a stage I was going through.'

Frank lives with his father on a tidal island outside a remote Scottish village. Frank's mother abandoned them years ago: his elder brother Eric is confined to a psychiatric hospital; and his father measures out his eccentricities on an imperial scale. When news comes of Eric's escape from the hospital, Frank has to prepare the ground for his brother's inevitable return – an event that explodes the mysteries of the past and changes Frank utterly.

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