Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Anthony Bourdain, Kitchen Confidential, The Folio Society

The Folio Society To Publish Anthony Bourdain's Kitchen Confidential

The Folio Society has announced a new edition of Anthony Bourdain's Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

Article Summary The Folio Society will publish a deluxe new edition of Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential for £85, about $113.

This Folio Society release faithfully reproduces Anthony Bourdain’s classic with a premium master’s edition feel.

Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential includes new design work, gilded edges, rare photos, and a Paul Pope portrait.

Kitchen Confidential remains Anthony Bourdain’s iconic memoir of restaurant life, kitchen culture, and culinary chaos.

The Folio Society has announced a new addition to their library of releases, as they will publish their own version of Anthony Bourdain's Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. This is a faithful reproduction of the book with their own spin on it, as you'll get what is essentially a master's edition of the book that helped kick off the concept of a celebrity chef. We have the finer details below, as the book is available for £85, which is roughly $113.

Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly

The Folio Society edition of Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly features a cover, slipcase, and endpapers designed by Kishan Rajani, incorporating Jake Chessum's photography on the cover as well as an adapted food list in Bourdain's handwriting on the slipcase. The edition includes 12 stunning, rare photos by Chessum, a photographer whose extensive portfolio includes definitive imagery of Bill Gates, Kate Moss, Brad Pitt, The Strokes, Amy Winehouse, and President Obama. The book also features gilded edges, blocked cloth binding, and a generous cookbook-style format, making the most of the integrated photographs, which mostly appear as double-page spreads. The book also includes an all-new illustration of Bourdain by the bestselling, award-winning artist Paul Pope, which was commissioned specifically for this edition.

Before celebrity chefs and glossy cooking shows, there was Anthony Bourdain—swaggering through the chaos of professional kitchens with sharp knives, sharper wit, and very little sleep. Part memoir, part exposé, part love letter to the trade, Kitchen Confidential traces Bourdain's journey through the culinary profession, from his first greasy dishwashing job on Cape Cod to New York's high-pressure fine-dining scene. With its unapologetic candor, outrageous anecdotes, and hard-won wisdom, Kitchen Confidential remains one of the most iconic and influential books ever written about food, restaurant culture, and the working lives behind it all.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!