Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: jane austen, The Folio Society

The Folio Society To Release Jane Austen's Complete Novels

The Folio Society has revealed their latest box set of novels, as Jane Austen’s Complete Novels series is available for $550.

Article Summary The Folio Society has released Jane Austen’s Complete Novels box set, collecting all six classic novels for $550.

Each Jane Austen novel features a distinct design, original text, cloth binding, and artwork by illustrator Sarah Young.

The collection includes introductions by Siri Hustvedt and Val McDermid, plus an essay by historian Lucy Worsley.

From Pride and Prejudice to Northanger Abbey, this premium Jane Austen edition celebrates 250 years of her legacy.

The Folio Society has confirmed its next box set coming out, as they are producing their own edition of Jane Austen's Complete Novels series. All six presented with a specific design tailored to each book, featuring illustrations and additional in-page designs unique to this particular set. As you might suspect, you're going to be paying a lot for this one, as they've priced it out at $550 (which is about $92 per book). We have more details about the books for you below, along with a few images showing them off, as they are available now.

Jane Austen's Complete Novels To Be Released Via The Folio Society

Step into the world of Georgian England with this extraordinary Folio book collection. From the lively ballrooms of Pride and Prejudice to the shadowed corridors of Northanger Abbey, Austen's novels explore love, ambition, and self-discovery through characters who continue to captivate readers around the world. Each of the six novels is presented in its original text, offering readers the closest experience to how Austen's contemporaries first encountered her work. Introductions by writers including Siri Hustvedt and Val McDermid, alongside an overarching essay by historian Lucy Worsley, add fresh perspective to these enduring stories. Illustrated throughout by Sarah Young, this is a landmark edition of Austen's fiction – deeply authentic, visually stunning, and made to last a lifetime.

With her sharp wit, timeless social commentary, and unforgettable characters, Jane Austen has delighted generations of readers, and this Folio collection of all her major novels is a set to be handed down from generation to generation. Featuring insightful introductions, cloth covers, and incredible woodcut and linocut illustrations by Sarah Young, this is a true celebration of 250 years of a master storyteller.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!