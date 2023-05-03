The Good Place: D'Arcy Carden On Citizen CZ Smart "Janet On My Wrist" D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place) talks to Bleeding Cool about the IBM Watson-infused Citizen CZ Smart, how she uses the smartwatch in her life.

Since D'Arcy Carden was cast on The Good Place as Janet, the programmed guide, a world of tech in front of the actress's eyes. The market is flooded with smartwatches like those from Apple, Android, and Fitbit platforms, one name synonymous with watches in Citizen has developed a state-of-the-art CZ Smartwatch in partnership with NASA and IBM Watson. Along with the wellness app YouQ, Carden has been able to shape her life in various ways beyond the conventional smartwatch experience. The A League of Their Own star spoke with Bleeding Cool about how the Citizen CZ Smart changed her life as she makes her Broadway debut in The Thanksgiving Play, breaking down the smartwatch's various features, and how she compares the device to her character on The Good Place.

A World of Possibilities in the Citizen CZ Smart

BC: What got you interested in the Citizen CZ Smart?

DC: First and foremost, it wasn't a catch-all smartwatch, like a generic, "Here's how many steps you took today." It hones on you specifically and helps you with the way to be your "best self" which is the easiest way to put it. They worked with NASA and IBM Watson to make this amazing piece of technology truly like "NASA on your wrist" that is honed to you specifically. I say "you" meaning me [laughs]. For me, it's been helpful to figure out through a series of tests, you find what's called your chronotype, which is going to, for me, the "evening enthusiast," which means that I work best at night and that's when I have my most energy and that's when I'm on the most.

There's the morning, afternoon, and night person, and there's an easy throughout-the-day person. There's "the go-getter." There are all these different prototypes, and finding what is yours helps you because it's not saying. "You can't work well in the morning." It's saying, "Here are ways that you can help yourself be better in the morning" and "Here are little power fixes that you can use to be your best at the times when you might be in more of a slump. Being an actor, being in a play, but usually being on sets where the schedule can be all over the place, it's super helpful for me to be able to forecast what my day is going to look like and know that if it tells me that "At 3 p.m., I'm going to be in a slump, but that's actually when I need to have the most energy. Here are a bunch of different ways I can help myself get to be the optimal version of myself." This is such a great smartwatch for everybody. It's been so helpful for me because it's such a weird, fluctuating schedule, it's helping me hone on when I'm at best. How to be my best, and learning the habits to be my best.

We're flooded with other smartwatches from Apple and Android-based ones. Tell me what the importance of Citizen, given its history as a watchmaker to going into the market and how it sets itself apart from the other brands.

For one, there's like this 100-year legacy with Citizen there. They're such an amazing watch company They wanted to get into the smartwatch game at their best…the best version of them, and partnering with NASA and IBM Watson is the way. It's not just your typical smartwatch that it's not the ones that you maybe have seen in the past. It's far beyond that. Having the YouQ app, which is user-friendly but has so much information, it's as much information as you want. You can look at all your stats, and if that's all you want, that's fine. You can go in, and everything is so detailed and helps as much as you want, and as is helpful for you. It's not like one size fits all, and that's the difference for me. It's specific to each watch wearer, and it looks good. Look how good it looks wonderful.

I can't even tell that it's a smartwatch.

You should see them all. They're beautiful. I haven't seen a smartwatch that looks like this.

Can you share the story of how the Citizen CZ Smartwatch caught your eye while you were on The Good Place?

When I was cast as Janet on 'The Good Place,' who is not quite a robot and not quite a human, but somewhere in between. There's some sort of computer brain going on in there. I became a little obsessed with A.I. and technology that could be better. The world of tech and A.I. is so overwhelming and far beyond me, but when [there's an opportunity] to better yourself, it seems like such an amazing resource. It's far beyond what I've ever learned in my life. There's so much more to learn, and something like this is such an easy way to digest it.

Honestly, I keep thinking about Citizen and Janet, because Janet would tell you what the weather was that day, but also she wants you to be the best version of yourself. She's such a problem solver, helper, and everything. Janet was designed to make your life easier. I keep thinking of the Citizen Smart Watch as like a little Janet on your wrist [laughs], at least for me. It works for me, and you can ask "Janet" questions, like "How many countries are in the world?" whatever, whatever the question is. She would also be so happy to give you advice on "How much sleep should I get tonight?" "What's the best time for me to wake up in the morning?" "When I'm feeling tired tomorrow, what's the best thing I could do to make myself more alert and have more energy?" It does feel this feels like a little "Janet" on my wrist [laughs].

