Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg. AO3

The Great AO3 Outage of 2026 in The Daily LITG, 30th of October, 2026

The Great AO3 Outage of 2026 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary AO3 Outage dominates Bleeding Cool again, with Archive of Our Own potentially down for the next 2–4 weeks.

The daily LITG roundup tracks the biggest stories, with AO3 Outage leading comics, TV, collectibles, and pop culture.

Top-read highlights include Marvel and DC spoilers, Patrick Stewart tributes, Absolute Batman speculation, and more.

LITG also looks back across eight years of headline history, from Brian Bendis news to Spider-Man, Titans, and Batman.

The Great AO3 Outage of 2026 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

The Great AO3 Outage of 2026. The Biggest Story Yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

DC Comics cancelling Brian Bendis on LITG one year ago

LITG two years ago, Ben Reilly and Peter Parker in today's Amazing Spider-Man #60

LITG three years ago, The Hunters get Kickstartered

The Hunters from Jimmy Palmiotti, Chad Hardin and Amanda Conner topped the charts.

LITG four years ago, Titans & The Witcher Season 4

LITG five years ago, Andrade's Elephant

LITG six years ago, Dave Bautista, Pokémon GO and The Last Ronin

LITG seven years ago, the gossip was DC changing editors

Who knew that would only last a matter of months?

LITG eight years ago, Chris Claremont talked Batman Damned

While we got the news about The Golden Child

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

P. Craig Russell , artist on Elric, Sandman and many Neil Gaiman adaptations.

, artist on Elric, Sandman and many Neil Gaiman adaptations. Copperhead, Dracula and Lost Boys artist Scott Godlewski

Comics podcaster Alastair Pulling

Comics writer, editor and crossworder T Campbell

Dead Last artist Shaun Speight

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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