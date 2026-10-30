Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: newlitg. AO3
The Great AO3 Outage of 2026 in The Daily LITG, 30th of October, 2026
The Great AO3 Outage of 2026 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- AO3 Outage dominates Bleeding Cool again, with Archive of Our Own potentially down for the next 2–4 weeks.
- The daily LITG roundup tracks the biggest stories, with AO3 Outage leading comics, TV, collectibles, and pop culture.
- Top-read highlights include Marvel and DC spoilers, Patrick Stewart tributes, Absolute Batman speculation, and more.
- LITG also looks back across eight years of headline history, from Brian Bendis news to Spider-Man, Titans, and Batman.
The Great AO3 Outage of 2026 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
The Great AO3 Outage of 2026. The Biggest Story Yesterday on Bleeding Cool
- Archive of Our Own Could Be Down for the Next 2-4 Weeks
- Maximum X-Men, Avengers And Why Marvel Comics Called It Armageddon
- Comics Folk React To The News Of The Death Of Sir Patrick Stewart
- Star Trek: William Shatner Honors Friend & Colleague Patrick Stewart
- The Absolute Batman #25 Clay Mann Cover Jumps From $8 To $60 In A Day
- Dig Trailer: Peacock Previews Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie Comedy Series
- Mezco Toyz Unveils Rob Zombie's Halloween One:12 Michael Myers
- Darkseid, Omega Energy & Origins Of The Absolute Universe (Spoilers)
- PUG-W January 2027 Solicits Brian Bendis & Sara Pichelli 3D Spider-Men
- Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- The Future Is… ****** Goes Silent For Issue #21 Like G.I. Joe Did
- Street Fighter X Kamen America in Udon Official January 2027 Solicits
- First Look At Post-Bad-Seeds Gangs Of Gotham, With Anarky & Minotaur
- Following Absolute Batman #25, Absolute Catwoman Gets Another 6 Issues
- Mike Baron & Pat Broderick's Bronze Star At American Mythology In 2027
- Dig Trailer In The Daily LITG For The 29th of October, 2026
DC Comics cancelling Brian Bendis on LITG one year ago
- DC Comics Cancels Brian Bendis Batman Deluxe Hardcover For February
- Archie & Antarctic Try To Publish K-Pop Demon Hunters In January 2026
- DC Studios: Gunn & Safran Eyed by Ellison Post Paramount/WBD Merger
- Spider-Man Enters the Venom War with New Marvel Legends Figure
- The State Of Cosmic Marvel (And Mar-Vell) With Imperial #4 (Spoilers)
- New Looks For Hawkeye And Deadpool In X-Men Age Of Revelation Spoilers
- Runaways #5 Reveals Doom's Fate In One World Under Doom (Spoilers)
- N64-Inspired Soulslike Game Mouseward Announced
- Stranger Things 5 Teaser Announces Official Trailer Drop This Thursday
- New Punisher Series Revealed By Marvel At Lucca Comics & Games
- More Sebastian O From Grant Morrison And Steve Yeowell
- Absolute Batman #14 Two Weeks Late, Ultimate Spider-Man #24 By A Month
- TS Luther & Sam Gudilin's The Digger in Invader January 2026 Solicits
- Something Beyond The Petrichor In Red 5 January 2026 Full Solicits
- The Ghosts And Horrible Histories Team Tease Two New Projects At MCM
- Cancellation of Brian Bendis in The Daily LITG, 29th of October, 2025
LITG two years ago, Ben Reilly and Peter Parker in today's Amazing Spider-Man #60
- Ben Reilly's Eternal Future in Amazing Spider-Man #60 & Chasm #3
- New Powers For Mister Fantastic, Tomorrow (Fantastic Four Spoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman Announces Arrivals & Shift Graphic Novels From 3W/3M
- Zeb Wells Leaves Joe Kelly A Nasty Surprise In Amazing Spider-Man #60
- The Problems Between Aunt May, Spider-Man And Peter Parker (Spoilers)
- Wednesday: Giancarlo Esposito Is Doing "The Dance" & It's Everything
- Surprise Absolute Superman #1 Variant Cover by Frank Quitely Next Week
- Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia Again- The Daily LITG 29th October, 2024
- Poison Ivy Says That She Is DC "All In" With The Green (Spoilers)
- Greg Capullo Posts FCO Plascencia Quit Wolverine, Sparks Comics Debate
- 90th Anniversary Hammer Films Documentary, Filmed at Blacks in Soho
- The Wit And Wisdom Of DC Comics Titles Tomorrow (Spoilers)
LITG three years ago, The Hunters get Kickstartered
The Hunters from Jimmy Palmiotti, Chad Hardin and Amanda Conner topped the charts.
- A Censored Preview For a Harley Quinn Reunion on The Hunters
- Three Jokers Are Back In Continuity Thanks To Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Ultimate Universe #1 Preview: Because Who Doesn't Love a Good Reboot?
- 52 Cosplay Shots On A Wet Day At MCM London Comic Con 2023
- AEW Rips Off WWE With Miro CJ Perry Ryan Nemeth Love Triangle
- ow Gotham City Will Be Changed After The Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Avengers #7 Preview: When the World Stops Making Sense
- Separated At Birth: 100 Bullets And Black Sight
- How DC Comics Got In The Way Of Bodies On Netflix
- Barry Manilow, NBC Ready to Take a Chance Again on Christmas Special
- The Cast/Creators Of Ghosts Will "Probably" Be Working Together Again
- Almost 300 Artists Alley Booths at MCM Comic Con London October 2023
- Digital Comics Publisher Fable Will Publish Creators In Webtoon Format
- Jessica Martin On Doctor Who, Graphic Novels And Mother Goose, At MCM
- Last Day Of MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 29th October 2023
LITG four years ago, Titans & The Witcher Season 4
- Titans Season 4 Eps. 1 & 2 Images: Lex Luthor, Mother Mayhem & More
- The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill Out; Liam Hemsworth In As Geralt
- Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1 So Far
- Star Wars KOTOR Bastila Shan Embraces the Force with Hasbro
- How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
- Hasbro Debuts Dungeons & Dragons Transforming D20 Dicelings
- Phoenix Files #1 Launches in Zenescope January 2023 Solicits
- Doctor Who/Disney+ Report: "The Mouse" Renting Room on The TARDIS?
- X-Men Red #8 Preview: Abigail Brand Must Die
- Cobra Kai's Samantha LaRusso is the Pink Ranger Thanks to Hasbro
- A Close-Up Look At The Fourteenth Doctor Who Costume At MCM London
- Dream's Voice Sounds Like Writing In Stone – Sandman Stars At MCM
- His Dark Materials Season 3: Andrew Scott Return Revealed at MCM
- AWA 2023 Comics from Garth Ennis, Jacen Burrows, Daniel Kraus & More
- Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1 So Far
- THE ISSUE: Family Story Paper, Norman Munro and Trade Waiting in 1886
- Rafer Roberts & Mike Norton Creates The Rock Gods Of Jackson Tennessee
- Hour of Need: The Daring Escape of the Danish Jews During World War II
- 8 Pages From Disney's Gargoyles in the Daily LITG, 29th October 2022
LITG five years ago, Andrade's Elephant
- AEW Dynamite: Andrade Finally Addresses the Elephant in the Room
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
- When DC Asked Readers If They Wanted To Read Comics About Black People
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Omega and Echo Figures Revealed by Hasbro
- Bob Layton Spends Three Weeks Recreating All Of Iron Man's Armour
- Dexter: New Blood Episode 1 Preview: A "Cold Snap" Changes Everything
- Bosch Spinoff Series Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap with Last Ep Look
- Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
- The Venture Bros.: Jackson Publick Offers "Long-Form Special" Update
- A Sneak Peek At Maps Of The Marvel Universe From Asgard To Wakanda
- Orbital Comics In London Finally Closes Shop
- Image and Skybound to Publish Lego Ninjago Comics
- Speculation Corner: Marvel Comics' Earth X To Get Eternals Bump?
- Alyssa Wong, Michael YG to Debut Marvel's New Iron Fist in February
- The Promise Collection 1947: True Crime, True Love, Synthetic Gems
- Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels Ordered From Diamond In September 2021
- Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA 2022 Graphic Novel Schedule
- Bosch Sequel First Look in The Daily LITG, 29th October 2021
LITG six years ago, Dave Bautista, Pokémon GO and The Last Ronin
- Dave Bautista Shoots on Whether Presidential Assassination is Funny
- How To Evolve Galarian Yamask To Runerigus In Pokémon GO
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
- The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
- The Wheel of Time Series Posts Audio Preview- But Are You Ready?
- Niantic Apologizes For Turning Off Shiny Shadows In Pokémon GO
- Iconic Star Wars BTS Photo Becomes Ornament To Make You Cry
- The Mandalorian Razor Crest Hasbro HasLabs Hits 13,000 Backers
- Red Hood and Nightwing McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Finally Arrives
- Shadow Mewtwo In Pokémon GO: To Purify Or Not To Purify?
- Which Political Campaigns Did Image/Skybound Employees Donate To?
- Nilah Magruder Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Reel Love at Auction
- Maddie Gallegos' Graphic Novel Match Point, From First Second in 2023
- Does One Archie Sellout Signal Another? Madam Satan & South Serpents
- Some Doctor Who Magazines and 2000AD Finally Arrive in the USA
- Justin Jordan and Tradd Moore's Luther Strode Getting A Movie?
- Scholastic Graphix Expands to Draw Younger Readers
- Local Comic Shop Day 2020 – Image Comics Has Four
- Vault Comics Announces Full Returnability Right Now, As "Vault Bound"
- Paul Grist's Variant Cover For The Union #1 For FOC
LITG seven years ago, the gossip was DC changing editors
Who knew that would only last a matter of months?
- Galactus is DCeased in Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1 [Preview]
- Gossip: All Change at DC Comics – New Group Editors For Batman, Superman and DCU?
- DC Launches Two-Month Comics Gap in 2020 – A Kind of Convergence II
- "Sons of Anarchy": Kurt Sutter – "Mayans" Disney Joke; "SoA" Prequel
- The Effects of Marauders and Moira On Upcoming Dawn Of X
- "Doctor Who": BBC's "Dalek" Clip Helpful Reminder Show Isn't Cancelled
- Marvel Legends Build A Figures Announced by Hasbro
- David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Have Stepped Away From Star Wars
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki Arrested on Assault, Public Intox [Review]
- Tony Isabella Calls Batman Toxic, Says Character Ruins DC Comics
- Spider-Man Marvel Legends Wave 11 Set of 6 Revealed
- "Game of Thrones": HBO Not Going Forward with Prequel Pilot
- Heavy Metal CEO Jeff Krelitz Out, Senior Editor Hannah Means-Shannon Quits
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Jared Padalecki Arrest Shouldn't Impact Filming
- Gary Frank Has Finished the 47 Page Final Issue of Doomsday Clock #12 – All On Track For December 18th
LITG eight years ago, Chris Claremont talked Batman Damned
While we got the news about The Golden Child
- Chris Claremont Puts Batman Damned #1 In Perspective
- Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa Working Together on Dark Knight: The Golden Child
- Batman Damned Now Sells For $2500 on eBay
- The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 5 'What Comes After': A Last Stand
- I've Just Seen The First Thirty-Eight Minutes of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (SPOILERS)
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- P. Craig Russell, artist on Elric, Sandman and many Neil Gaiman adaptations.
- Copperhead, Dracula and Lost Boys artist Scott Godlewski
- Comics podcaster Alastair Pulling
- Comics writer, editor and crossworder T Campbell
- Dead Last artist Shaun Speight
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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