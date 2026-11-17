Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: "The Testaments", The Folio Society, the handmaid's tale

The Handmaid's Tale & The Testaments Receive Folio Society Treatment

Both The Handmaid’s Tale and The Testaments have been given the Folio Society treatment as a two-volume limited‑edition box set for $835.

Article Summary The Handmaid’s Tale and The Testaments get a Folio Society limited edition box set for Margaret Atwood fans.

Only 750 copies are available, with the two-volume Handmaid’s Tale collection priced at a premium $835.

The Handmaid’s Tale Folio edition is printed in Venice, illustrated by the Balbusso Twins, and artist signed.

The set also includes The Testaments and a new foreword by Naomi Alderman for this deluxe Gilead release.

Fans of The Handmaid's Tale have a new limited-edition collectible to get their hands on, as The Folio Society has created a special run for The Handmaid's Tale and The Testaments. The company has created this special two-in-one box set, giving both titles the same treatment they give to many of their other high-end reprints, which they had printed at the last artisan printer in Venice. The price is a bit staggering, as they are charging $835 for the set, with only 750 copies made. So this is literally for fans of the books who absolutely need an extra-special version for their home. We have the finer details below, as it's currently on sale through their website.

The Handmaid's Tale & The Testaments Limited Edition

The Republic of Gilead: a totalitarian theocratic regime where every aspect of a woman's life – her body, her voice, and her future – is subject to the demands of the state. In The Handmaid's Tale, Offred is stripped of her identity and forced into servitude as a Handmaid, where survival depends upon obedience, memory, and quiet acts of defiance. Years later, The Testaments returns to Gilead through the intertwined narratives of three women whose lives become dangerously entangled. Both prophetic and timeless, these modern classics remain among the most compelling works of contemporary fiction, revealing the courage it takes to fight back against a world determined to silence you.

Margaret Atwood's unforgettable vision of oppression and power remains the most iconic and powerful dystopia of our time. Printed at the last artisan printer in Venice and featuring illustrations by the award-winning Balbusso Twins, The Handmaid's Tale and Booker Prize-winning The Testaments are brought together in a two-volume limited edition that is signed by the artists and contains a new overarching foreword by bestselling author Naomi Alderman.

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