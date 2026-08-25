Posted in: Music, Nintendo, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, The Legend of Zelda, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Vinyl | Tagged: Laced Records

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Soundtrack is Coming To Vinyl

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is getting its soundtrack released on vinyl for commercial release, the first time outside of Japan

Article Summary The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild soundtrack is coming to vinyl outside Japan for the first time via Laced Records.

Fans can choose a 2xLP edition with 34 standout tracks or an 8xLP Limited Edition Deluxe with the complete game soundtrack.

Both Breath of the Wild vinyl sets feature archival game artwork, premium packaging, and black or special colored variants.

The Legend of Zelda score by Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, and Hajime Wakai captures Hyrule’s full emotional range.

Nintendo and Laced Records have teamed up to release the official soundtrack of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on vinyl. This is the first time the soundtrack has been offered on vinyl outside of Japan, as they are presenting it in a couple of different forms. The primary is this 2xLP, available in both black wax and a special blue-and-white marble look, featuring the game's primary tracks that most players would know and love. Meanwhile, they're also offering an 8xLP Limited Edition Deluxe, again in black wax or an alternating blue-and-gold splatter effect, which is the complete soundtrack to the entire game. We have more details on both below, as they're available on the label's website, with the set to launch on September 4.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Comes to Vinyl

This double LP set features heavyweight discs that come in printed inner sleeves, housed in a widespined outer sleeve. All packaging is adorned with archival artwork by the team behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The tracklist includes 34 fan-favorite cues, including "Overworld (Day)", "Great Fairy Fountain," and "Hyrule Castle", sequenced to take listeners on a whistlestop tour of Hyrule in the final days of the Great Calamity.

The unforgettable music of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild introduced bold new musical textures to the series, while embracing classic themes. From the first spine-tingling piano notes of "Main Theme" to the final choral-orchestral stirrings of "Epilogue", the soundtrack follows the ups and the downs of Link's epic adventure. Each element of the game enjoys a distinct musical palette, including the iconic minimalist piano of the open world, the alien sounds of Sheikah technology, the tension-filled rhythms of enemy encounters, and the orchestral grandeur of the Divine Beast battles. The composition team comprised Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, and Hajime Wakai.

Limited Edition Deluxe

This box set features heavyweight LPs that come in printed disc inners and spined inner sleeves, all housed in a rigid board dual slipcase. All packaging is adorned with archival artwork by the team behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Each disc side is sequenced around a theme, reflecting players' adventures in the game, whether exploring Hyrule, battling enemies, freeing the Divine Beasts from Calamity Ganon's hold, or unlocking the mysteries of the Shrines.

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