Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring\

The Lord of The Rings Concert Series Updates Its Performer List

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert has updated the list of conductors and performers for the UK series.

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert has confirmed updated UK conductors and vocal soloists.

Dublin and London will be led by Ludwig Wicki, with Ben Phelps in Glasgow and Shih-Hung Young in Manchester and Birmingham.

The UK tour visits Dublin, London, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham with matinee and evening performances.

The Lord of the Rings concert pairs the full film with Howard Shore’s Oscar-winning score performed live by 239 musicians.

Organizers for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert have updated the list of performers and conductors for the UK run of concerts. The run of shows will mostly feature the same list of musicians who make up the ensemble, but we now have an idea of who will be leading each show, as well as some guest performers. (No, no one from the film is going to suddenly pop out and start jamming on a trumpet.) We have the details released today for you below, as the concerts are still on track to happen between October and December.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings in Concert

Touring Dublin, London, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham with matinee and evening performances in each city, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert brings one of cinema's most beloved blockbuster films to the arena stage. The production pairs the full film with a live performance of composer Howard Shore's Academy Award-winning score, performed by leading orchestras and choirs in each city. The London performances at The O2 will be the largest staging of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert ever presented in the UK, while audiences in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham will have the chance to experience the production in their city for the first time.

The tour sees The Fellowship of the Ring presented on a 60ft HD screen alongside a live performance of Howard Shore's score, brought to life by 239 musicians performing in perfect sync with the film. The full orchestra and chorus accompany every step of the journey, from the rolling hills of the Shire to the depths of Moria and beyond. Widely regarded as one of the defining achievements in film music, Shore's score has topped Classic FM's Movie Music Hall of Fame for three consecutive years, cementing its place as one of the world's favorite film soundtracks.

The conductors and vocal soloists leading each performance have now been confirmed. Dublin and London will be conducted by Ludwig Wicki (who conducted the world's first-ever Lord of the Rings live concert performance in 2008), with Glasgow led by Ben Phelps and Manchester and Birmingham by Shih-Hung Young. Vocal soloists Grace Davidson, Kaitlyn Lusk, and Eleanor Grant complete the line-up, with full details by city below.

The film introduces us to Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), the lowly hobbit who is enlisted by the great wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) to undertake an epic quest to save Middle-earth from the ever-growing forces of darkness. It's a mighty tale of myths and magic, greed and deception, courage and conviction, men and monsters, elves and dwarves… and the one ring that rules them all. Since its release in 2001, The Fellowship of the Ring has remained one of the most influential blockbuster films ever made. The first chapter in a trilogy that continues to shape popular culture, its legacy can be seen everywhere: from internet memes and global fan communities to New Zealand's thriving screen tourism industry, the subsequent films in The Hobbit trilogy, and further cinematic stories already in development.

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