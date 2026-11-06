Posted in: Amazon Studios, Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: aurora, bear mccreary, the lord of the rings: the rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Receives New Single

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has a new song out to help promote Season Three, as Aurora and Bear McCreary perform "Morning Shall Come."

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts new single “Morning Shall Come” by Aurora and Bear McCreary.

Universal Music released the first official Season 3 soundtrack song ahead of the November 13 premiere date.

A making-of video explores how Aurora and Bear McCreary crafted the original track for The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings soundtrack also features guest performers and expands the series’ musical world.

Universal Music has released a brand-new single for the upcoming third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as Aurora and Bear McCreary have collaborated on "Morning Shall Come." This is the first official single from the official soundtrack, which will be released on November 13, the same day as the first three episodes of the season, across all digital and streaming platforms. The company released the video you see here, talking about the making of the song and how the two artists came together to collaborate on an original track to help bring more character to the series. You can listen to the single now across multiple services as we wait for the full album to arrive next week.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Soundtrack Arrives November 13

The soundtrack features performances from The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices, Finland's Mieskuoro Huutajat, Jens Kidman of Meshuggah, and The Rings of Power cast members Sophia Nomvete and Morfydd Clark. Across the season's score, McCreary continues to expand the series' musical world, drawing on choirs, folk instruments and Tolkien's fictional languages.

In September, Aurora marked the tenth anniversary of her debut album, All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend, with The Moth Tapes: a new collection featuring demos and alternative versions from the album's early days, along with the previously unreleased title track, taking listeners back to the beginnings of her musical world. Her collaboration with McCready follows a landmark year for Aurora. In April, Tomora — her collaboration with The Chemical Brothers' Tom Rowlands — released their critically acclaimed debut album, Come Closer via Capitol Records. The 12-track collection of textured, rhythm-forward productions brings their distinct musical worlds together and received widespread acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, Stereogum, and others, with Billboard praising its "textured, moody, rhythm-forward production." Tomora followed Come Closer in October with Celebration, a five-track EP featuring two new songs and alternate versions of its title track.

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