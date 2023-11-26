Posted in: Books, Comics, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mercy Of The Gods, newlitg

The Mercy Of The Gods in The Daily LITG, 26th of November, 2022

James S.A. Corey has a new a space opera trilogy The Mercy of Gods. Whatever the world throws at you, you can still read about stuff.

Article Summary James S.A. Corey unveils 'The Mercy of Gods', the new space opera trilogy.

Duo Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck are behind the pseudonymous writing.

Bleeding Cool's Daily LITG covers comics, TV, movies, games, and more.

Top stories include the Death Of Auy May and the lateness of the Justice Society Of America.

The writing duo of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who wrote the Expanse novels under the pseudonym James S.A. Corey have a new a space opera trilogy series of novels called The Mercy of Gods. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – The Mercy Of The Gods

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Walking Dead Alternatives

LITG two years ago, How Many GI Joe?

LITG three years ago, from Wonder Wonder to X-Men

LITG four years ago, it was Donny Vs The Pirates

And some of the DC omnibuses actually came out.

LITG five years ago, showed what $4000 of comics looked like

And we knew who killed Wally West.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Artist on Alpha Flight, Legion of Super-Heroes, Captain Atom, Green Lantern and Batman: Year Three, Pat Broderick

Scott Beatty , creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer.

, creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer. Uber artist Caanan White.

Jd Calderon , creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles.

, creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles. Belgian comic book creator Kristof Spaey.

Dan Green, comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America.

comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America. Comics colourist Barbara Marker.

Doug Rice , inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man.

, inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man. Owner of Arcana Studio, Sean O'Reilly.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!