Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: cyan worlds, Myst

The Myst Trilogy of Novels Is Getting a Deluxe Edition

For those who loved The Myst Trilogy of books, Cyan Worlds is planning to release a Deluxe Edition of all three novels after crowdfunding.

Article Summary Cyan Worlds has launched a Kickstarter for a deluxe Myst Trilogy collection featuring all three classic Myst novels.

The Myst books include updated text, D'ni footnotes and translations, plus faux-leather binding and printed endpapers.

Claire Hummel designed the new edition, while select Kickstarter tiers offer signed Myst copies by Rand Miller.

Backers can also get DRM-free Myst Trilogy eBooks via BookFunnel, with all readable text updates included.

Cyan Worlds announced today that they are going to release a special Deluxe Edition of The Myst Trilogy, the novels based on the games from their iconic video game series. Much like other video games that inspired novels to be written about their worlds, the trilogy has long been regarded as one of the best tomes of fiction tied to a series. Now the company is looking to give die-hard fans a chance to have a super deluxe version of them in one collection. However, there is a catch: they're doing it through crowdfunding. So the only way to get your hands on them is to contribute to the campaign. We have more details about it below, as the campaign has already launched.

The Myst Trilogy 'Guild of Writers' Edition is Getting Crowdfunded

Based on the worldwide smash-hit adventure game series, The Myst Trilogy 'Guild of Writers' Edition brings together all three of the bestselling Myst novels Myst: The Book of Atrus, Myst: The Book of Ti'ana, and Myst: The Book of D'ni into a single collection. The novels, written by Myst co-creators Rand and Robyn Miller, David Wingrove, and Harrison G. Pink will have updated readable content compared to their previous versions, along with contextual D'ni footnotes & translations, elevated craftsmanship including faux-leather binding, printed endpapers, and more.

The updated designs were conceptualized and developed by acclaimed visual designer Claire Hummel. Signed copies of the books by Rand Miller will be available in select tiers. Thirty years after their original release, these deluxe editions are upgraded versions of the novels, with forewords from Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist Ronan Farrow, Rand Miller, and Harrison G. Pink.

All changes included in this edition of the physical books' readable contents will be reflected in eBook versions of Myst Trilogy (where applicable). The eBook reward granted as a part of this Kickstarter will be delivered as a DRM-free ePub file through a service called BookFunnel. Backers of this tier will permanently own this eBook format, and you will be able to download and read your eBooks on any device.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!