Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Clayface, Watertower Music

The Official Motion Picture Soundtrack For Clayface Has Been Released

The official motion picture soundtrack for Clayface has been released on multiple platforms ahead of the film's October 23 debut

Article Summary The official Clayface soundtrack is out now on multiple platforms, featuring 23 tracks ahead of the film’s October 23 release.

Clayface composer Volker Bertelmann crafted the score to balance the character’s inner conflict with the film’s romance.

The soundtrack also includes Jasmine Jethwa’s haunting cover of “If You Leave Me Now,” produced with Bertelmann.

Recorded with the London Contemporary Orchestra at Abbey Road, the Clayface soundtrack blends emotion, drama, and scale.

WaterTower Music released the official motion picture soundtrack for Clayface this weekend, giving you a taste of the tracks you'll listen to when the film comes out on October 23. The album contains 23 tracks, the majority of which are original music composed by Volker Bertelmann, along with a cover of the song "If You Leave Me Now" by Jasmine Jethwa. We have the finer details below as you can find the album across multiple platforms.

Experience The Changing Vibes Of The Clayface Soundtrack

The album features an original score by Academy Award winner Volker Bertelmann (All Quiet on the Western Front) and a hauntingly beautiful cover of the Chicago classic "If You Leave Me Now" by British singer-songwriter Jasmine Jethwa. Bertelmann describes the score as a close collaboration with director James Watkins. One of his biggest challenges was finding a single theme that could hold both Clayface's inner conflict and the film's romance. Jethwa's take on "If You Leave Me Now" brings out the heartbreak under the 1976 soft-rock hit. She recorded it to Bertelmann's production with the London Contemporary Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.

"Working with James Watkins was a great experience. He gave me a lot of freedom to search for the right sound for the film," says Bertelmann. "Finding a theme that captured both Clayface's conflicted personality and the romance was one of the biggest challenges, along with creating sounds for the Nanos and integrating them into the music. James and editor Jon Harris found a beautiful balance between genre-specific storytelling and staying close to the humanity of the characters. That helped me shape the music in the right direction. It was a truly collaborative process."

"When I began working on this song, the sentiment and undertone immediately felt quite heartbreaking to me, so being able to sing it with the production Volker created felt like tapping into the darker nature of the song that had always been there," says Jethwa. "Recording it at Abbey Road Studios with the London Contemporary Orchestra was completely surreal; it felt like I was in a dream. To have my voice and interpretation of this song woven into the world of Clayface feels incredibly special. Being part of a film and soundtrack of this scale feels extraordinary. I'll never forget it."

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