Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: milan records, Valor Mortis

The Official Soundtrack For Valor Mortis Has Been Released

Milan Records has released the official soundtrack for Valor Mortis, giving you the music to the first-person action soulslike title.

Article Summary Milan Records has released the official Valor Mortis soundtrack, now streaming across multiple music platforms.

Composers Arkadiusz Reikowski and Oskar Bała deliver 20 tracks blending industrial, metal, and dark orchestral music.

The Valor Mortis soundtrack brings its alternate Napoleonic France setting to life with bleak, blood-soaked atmosphere.

The album tracklist includes 20 songs inspired by William’s supernatural journey through plague-ravaged battlefields.

Milan Records has released a brand-new video game album this month, as the official soundtrack for Valor Mortis is out now. For this particular soundtrack, the developers tapped Arkadiusz Reikowski and Oskar Bała, who worked together to craft a collection of 20 darkly orchestral tracks, ranging from industrial and heavy metal to dark orchestral instrumentation, to bring blood-soaked battlefields and decaying villages of an alternative Napoleonic France in the 19th century to life. We have mroe details below, as the album is now available on multiple platforms.

Hear The Sounds Of Napoleon's France in Valor Mortis' Official Soundtrack

Valor Mortis is a first-person action soulslike from the creators of Ghostrunner. Rise from death as a former soldier of Napoleon's army. Wield supernatural powers, battle horrifying monsters, and unravel a conspiracy that threatens all of humanity. You are William, a soldier of the Grande Armée brought back from a battlefield grave. But the Europe you awaken to is not the one you sacrificed for. A mysterious plague now sweeps the continent, and you have been reborn with its corrupting power pulsing through your veins.

Each death is a chance to grow stronger. Master a combat system of parries, dashes, and visceral finishers across a variety of weapons. Channel your power to enhance attacks and unlock new supernatural abilities to inflict upon your enemies. Navigate a 19th-century alternate history where the costs of endless war have corrupted the landscape. Use your newfound mobility to outmaneuver the plague-ridden abominations of Napoleon's Eternal Guard and uncover environmental secrets that may increase your chances of survival. Witness a compelling story where historical figures and realities intertwine with elements of horror and the supernatural. Explore beyond the dark corners of the world to discover the truth behind the plague and your unholy resurrection.

Complete Tracklist

Valor Mortis Revival General Lothaire, the Eagle-Bearer Valley of the Ashes The Noose Preservation Sphinx, Devourer of the Unworthy Rebels Village Slaughtermill Punishment City Suburbs The Shrike The Eternal Guard City of Orphans The University The Orphan Captain Raphael of the Nephtis Superioris Napoleon's Prison Entropy Entity, Voice of the Void

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