Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Halloween, Pop Culture, The Sims 4 | Tagged: The Sims

The Sims Spooky Collection Arrives For Halloween

The Sims 4 is celebrating Halloween with some new items, as they have introduced The Sims Spooky Collection with some fun gear.

Article Summary The Sims 4 celebrates Halloween with the new Sims Spooky Collection, adding cozy apparel and accessories to the online shop.

The Sims Spooky Collection includes the Burglar Pajama Set, complete with a matching eye mask for sneaky seasonal style.

Bonehilda returns in The Sims merch with a skincare accessories kit and the revived Cleaning Service Tee for spooky fun.

The Sims Grim Reaper lineup features a cardigan, returning Everyday Reaping Tee, and a collectible charm for daily wear.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have released a new line of items for The Sims 4 that channel the Halloween season, introducing The Sims Spooky Collection. It's not a large or expansive line, but it's enough to make you get the creepy vibes going in your neighborhood. The collection includes a couple of shirts, some pajamas, and a few accessories. We have the finer details below as they're all available on their online shop.

Get Your Simly Halloween On With The Sims Spooky Collection

Burglar Pajama Set: Slip into the Burglar Pajama Set and get ready for a night of cozy crime like a thief in the night. Complete with a matching eye mask, this set is perfect for players who like their Spooky Season with a side of sneaky.

Slip into the Burglar Pajama Set and get ready for a night of cozy crime like a thief in the night. Complete with a matching eye mask, this set is perfect for players who like their Spooky Season with a side of sneaky. Bonehilda Skincare Accessories Kit: Channel everyone's favorite skeletal maid with the Bonehilda Skincare Accessories Kit. Even the undead deserve a little self care. There's no reason your skincare routine can't be bone-chillingly good!

Channel everyone's favorite skeletal maid with the Bonehilda Skincare Accessories Kit. Even the undead deserve a little self care. There's no reason your skincare routine can't be bone-chillingly good! Grim Reaper's Cardigan: For a statement piece with serious spooky energy, the Grim Reaper's Cardigan brings cozy knit vibes together with iconic belt charms. It's the perfect layer for reaping souls or just running errands in the crisp Harvest air.

Bonehilda's Cleaning Service Tee: Some classics refuse to stay buried. The Bonehilda's Cleaning Service Tee is back by popular demand with the same delightfully undead attitude.

Some classics refuse to stay buried. The Bonehilda's Cleaning Service Tee is back by popular demand with the same delightfully undead attitude. Everyday Reaping Tee: The Everyday Reaping Tee is also ready to make another appearance in your closet. Because when your everyday look needs a little more Grim Reaper energy, why settle for anything less?

The Everyday Reaping Tee is also ready to make another appearance in your closet. Because when your everyday look needs a little more Grim Reaper energy, why settle for anything less? Grim Reaper Charm: Designed for modular, supernatural styling, this collectible accessory was created to be clipped directly onto the fabric sash belt of The Sims Grim Reaper Cardigan—letting you drape your artifacts from your waist exactly like Grim does—or attached to bags, keys, and everyday items for a playful, unmistakably Sims-inspired accent. Carry a little piece of the afterlife wherever you roam.

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