Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Bang Zoom! Studios, podcast, The Strange Thing About...

The Strange Thing About: James Cromwell & Keith David In New Episode

James Cromwell, Jackie Tohn, and Keith David all star in the latest The Strange Thing About... horror audio drama series, available now.

Article Summary Bang Zoom! Studios releases The Strange Thing About The Garden, a new chapter in the horror audio drama series.

James Cromwell, Jackie Tohn, and Keith David lead the latest The Strange Thing About episode, available now.

The Strange Thing About The Garden follows a lonely widower lured through his pantry into a supernatural garden.

Blending old radio drama style with an EC Comics-inspired horror vibe, The Strange Thing About delivers eerie suspense.

Bang Zoom! Studios has released a new episode of its audio horror series, The Strange Thing About…, featuring James Cromwell, Jackie Tohn, and Keith David. If you're not familiar with the series, these harken back to the old radio dramas, with a hint of the old EC Comics vibe going for them, as they're presented somewhat like a podcast, but with a video element to them. The latest episode is The Strange Thing About The Garden, the tenth episode in the series, as an older man is met with a vision from his past that's too tempting not to check out. We have more details about the episode below, and you can listen to it in the video we have here.

The Strange Thing About The Garden

George Wilson (James Cromwell) is in his 90s, living alone in a fifth-floor walk-up in New York City and stubbornly refusing to admit that age is finally catching up with him. But when a mysterious golden light appears inside his kitchen pantry at midnight, George opens the door and discovers something impossible on the other side: a magnificent Japanese garden at sunset.

And waiting somewhere within this magical garden is Miyoko (Ayumi Ito)…the young woman George loved a whole lifetime ago. Each time George enters the garden, he feels younger. Stronger. More alive. And each time he returns to his home, something isn't quite right. Hours become weeks. And turn into months.

Memories begin to blur. People and places he thought he knew have changed. Yet the garden remains exactly as he remembers it. And Miyoko is still there, exactly as he remembers her. In the season finale of The Strange Thing About…, the boundary between memory and reality begins to disappear in a haunting supernatural story about the places and people we never truly leave behind.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!