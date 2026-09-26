Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Music, Pop Culture, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt | Tagged: milan records, the witcher

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Songs of the Past Has Been Released

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been given a new EP of music, as Songs of the Past adds four new tracks as part of the upcoming DLC.

Article Summary The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt gets Songs of the Past, a new four-track EP released by Milan Records and CD Projekt Red.

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past was revealed at Gamescom 2026, with the full DLC expansion set to launch in 2027.

Composer Magda Urbańska crafted four new Witcher tracks, blending orchestral power with folk and Slavic roots.

The Witcher 3 expansion sends Geralt to Letten, where new abilities, a chain weapon, and dark secrets await.

Milan Records teamed with CD Projekt Red to release a new EP for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as they dropped Songs of the Past. The music was previewed at Gamescom 2026 as they introduced the new DLC of the same name, which will be released sometime in 2027. You're getting four new tracks, all composed by Magda Urbańska, setting the tone of the new challenges to come. We have more details on this EP below from the team, as it has been released across several platforms.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Songs of the Past

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Songs of the Past is an upcoming expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from CD Projekt Red and Fool's Theory. Players will once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and journey to the brand new region of Letten — a seemingly idyllic land that hides a dark secret beneath its peaceful surface. Equipped with new abilities and a new weapon, the chain, Geralt will face never-before-seen foes, reunite with old friends, and embark on a gripping adventure filled with difficult decisions and meaningful consequences.

Created to accompany Geralt of Rivia's return to the Path, the soundtrack expands upon the rich musical identity that has made The Witcher franchise a global phenomenon. Blending evocative orchestral writing with traditional folk influences, powerful vocal performances, and regional instrumentation inspired by the world's diverse cultures, the score captures both the intimacy and grandeur of a new chapter in Geralt's story.

"Creating music for Songs of the Past was incredibly exciting for me, but I also felt a huge sense of responsibility. I vividly remember the first time I heard the music from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — it shook me to the core. That music was extraordinary then, and it remains extraordinary to this day," said composer Magda Urbańska. "I've worked with classical music for most of my life, but folk requires a completely different sensibility — it has its own tone and form, while also offering enormous creative freedom. But our roots, our Slavic heritage, are something more than that — something that runs deep within us, something that grows out of who we are. I hope we've managed to preserve The Witcher DNA in these pieces."

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