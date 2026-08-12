Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: Hollywood Records, x-men, X-Men '97

The X-Men '97: Season 2 Original Soundtrack Has Been Released

The official soundtrack for X-Men '97: Season 2 has been released for Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and more.

Article Summary X-Men '97: Season 2 Original Soundtrack is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and more.

The Newton Brothers return for X-Men '97 Season 2, expanding Season 1's sound with darker, emotional, evolving themes.

The composers say X-Men '97 Season 2 leans into grief, destiny, and hope, reflecting the season's major emotional turns.

The X-Men '97 Season 2 soundtrack features 47 tracks, including En Sabah Nur, Polaris, Emma Frost, and Wolverine.

Hollywood Records has teamed up with Disney to release the X-Men '97: Season 2 Original Soundtrack for multiple platforms. As the season draws to a close, the epic music that has fueled this year's storylines is now available as one solid collection, all of which was put together by The Newton Brothers, the same team behind Season 1's music. You can find it digitally on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and more, but no plans have been revealed yet for a physical release.

The Sounds of X-Men '97: Season 2 Brought To Life

"When Season 1 ended, it left audiences with a genuine sense of loss, and that emotional truth became the foundation for Season 2's score. Rather than rushing past that grief, the music lives in it, with themes that once represented hope now carrying new weight and familiar motifs returning transformed by what the characters have endured," said The Newton Brothers on their approach to crafting the score for X-Men '97 Season 2. "Drawing on the same palette of vintage and modern synths, drum machines, solo voices, guitars, choir, orchestra, and percussion, we pushed each element further, allowing the sound of Season 1 to evolve into something new. As new faces enter the story, they bring fresh themes and musical voices that expand the show's sonic language while remaining connected to its history. We wanted the score to honor the past while racing toward the future, capable of being dark, romantic, heartbreaking, terrifying, and hopeful, sometimes all at once."

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97: Season 2 Original Soundtrack Tracklisting

En Sabah Nur Survival of the Fittest Your Father's Daughter Oh My Stars and Garters Celestial Dunes You're the One Who Will The Horsemen of Apocalypse The Whims of Time Moments in the Drift The Weight of Your Destiny A Lost Temple of Great Cosmic Power Pain Calms Me Journey to the Cursed Temple Vessel Fated Ruin Pushing Sinners to Embrace the Saint I Am the Danger Polaris Every Reunion Is a Type of Heaven Trial by Fire Collective Dystopia What We Must Do Let Us Begin Fail to See Should Have Been Me Wher e Are We Anyway Wolverine At Least We Stuck the Landing Acolytes Turn the Power On Emma Frost Long Gone X-Factor x X-Force The Burden of Destiny Deeper Than Skin Who Pulled the Fire Alarm Skybound Heist Mon Cheri Second Chance Summon Forth Saved by Love Pay the Price The Thread Inside Your Life for His How Much Longer How We Survive Always to the Rescue

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