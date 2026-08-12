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The X-Men '97: Season 2 Original Soundtrack Has Been Released

The official soundtrack for X-Men '97: Season 2 has been released for Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and more.

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Article Summary

  • X-Men '97: Season 2 Original Soundtrack is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and more.
  • The Newton Brothers return for X-Men '97 Season 2, expanding Season 1's sound with darker, emotional, evolving themes.
  • The composers say X-Men '97 Season 2 leans into grief, destiny, and hope, reflecting the season's major emotional turns.
  • The X-Men '97 Season 2 soundtrack features 47 tracks, including En Sabah Nur, Polaris, Emma Frost, and Wolverine.

Hollywood Records has teamed up with Disney to release the X-Men '97: Season 2 Original Soundtrack for multiple platforms. As the season draws to a close, the epic music that has fueled this year's storylines is now available as one solid collection, all of which was put together by The Newton Brothers, the same team behind Season 1's music. You can find it digitally on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and more, but no plans have been revealed yet for a physical release.

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97: Season 2 Original Soundtrack
Credit: Hollywood Records

The Sounds of X-Men '97: Season 2 Brought To Life

"When Season 1 ended, it left audiences with a genuine sense of loss, and that emotional truth became the foundation for Season 2's score. Rather than rushing past that grief, the music lives in it, with themes that once represented hope now carrying new weight and familiar motifs returning transformed by what the characters have endured," said The Newton Brothers on their approach to crafting the score for X-Men '97 Season 2. "Drawing on the same palette of vintage and modern synths, drum machines, solo voices, guitars, choir, orchestra, and percussion, we pushed each element further, allowing the sound of Season 1 to evolve into something new. As new faces enter the story, they bring fresh themes and musical voices that expand the show's sonic language while remaining connected to its history. We wanted the score to honor the past while racing toward the future, capable of being dark, romantic, heartbreaking, terrifying, and hopeful, sometimes all at once."

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97: Season 2 Original Soundtrack Tracklisting

  1. En Sabah Nur
  2. Survival of the Fittest
  3. Your Father's Daughter
  4. Oh My Stars and Garters
  5. Celestial Dunes
  6. You're the One Who Will
  7. The Horsemen of Apocalypse
  8. The Whims of Time
  9. Moments in the Drift
  10. The Weight of Your Destiny
  11. A Lost Temple of Great Cosmic Power
  12. Pain Calms Me
  13. Journey to the Cursed Temple
  14. Vessel
  15. Fated Ruin
  16. Pushing Sinners to Embrace the Saint
  17. I Am the Danger
  18. Polaris
  19. Every Reunion Is a Type of Heaven
  20. Trial by Fire
  21. Collective Dystopia
  22. What We Must Do
  23. Let Us Begin
  24. Fail to See
  25. Should Have Been Me
  26. Where Are We Anyway
  27. Wolverine
  28. At Least We Stuck the Landing
  29. Acolytes
  30. Turn the Power On
  31. Emma Frost
  32. Long Gone
  33. X-Factor x X-Force
  34. The Burden of Destiny
  35. Deeper Than Skin
  36. Who Pulled the Fire Alarm
  37. Skybound Heist
  38. Mon Cheri
  39. Second Chance
  40. Summon Forth
  41. Saved by Love
  42. Pay the Price
  43. The Thread Inside
  44. Your Life for His
  45. How Much Longer
  46. How We Survive
  47. Always to the Rescue

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Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.
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