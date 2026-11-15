Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture, SEGA | Tagged: golden axe, The Yetee

The Yetee Partners With SEGA For New Golden Axe Merchandise

The Yetee has some new items available for Golden Axe fans, as they've teamed up with SEGA for some clothing and other merch.

Article Summary The Yetee and SEGA have teamed up for a new Golden Axe merch drop featuring shirts, accessories, and collectibles.

Golden Axe villain Death Adder leads the lineup with two new T-shirts and a playful keychain for longtime fans.

The collection also includes the Flare Against Evil T-shirt and acrylic figures of the three main Golden Axe heroes.

All new Golden Axe items are available now through The Yetee’s dedicated shop as part of its official SEGA collab.

The Yetee revealed several new items this week as they have partnered with SEGA to make some new Golden Axe clothing and merchandise. The latest in an expanding line of items between the two in this partnership, they have taken a few special elements of the classic action-adventure title and forged them onto shirts and accessories to enjoy. They include the big boss Death Adder, who is on two new tees and a cute little keychain, as well as the new Flare Against Evil T-shirt, and some standing acrylic figures of the three main fighters. We have more details and images here as you can get all of them through their dedicated shop.

The Yetee & SEGA Bring The Fight With New Golden Axe Items

The fight rages on with the latest wave of merch in our official Golden Axe collection, created in collab with SEGA! Show Death Adder who's boss with two new tees—designed by Mikoto—and a cheeky little keychain (if you know, you know). Available now, exclusively at The Yetee.

About The Yetee

The Yetee is a website owned and operated by two artists— Mike and Glen. Both are equal in amazing beards and their passion for awesome, high-quality screen-printed T-shirts for low, low prices. At The Yetee, you will find a new amazing shirt every 24 hours, by amazing artists from around the world for only $20. Along with Mike and Glen are our Yetee Crew: Each individually amazing and talented in their own way, our Yetee Crew works hard to make sure everything we make and ship is something we can be proud to send to you! We've been making t-shirts for over 14 years now, and it is very clear that we love video games. We've been fortunate to create incredible merch that explores the shared space between developers and the fans who enjoy their games.

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