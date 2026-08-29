Posted in: Nerd Food, Netflix, Pop Culture | Tagged: david beckham, Stella Artois, the gentlemen, theo james

Theo James & David Beckham Star in New Stella Artois Ads For Netflix

Stella Artois has tapped both Theo James and David Beckham to star in a new ad campaign tied to The Gentlemen on Netflix.

Article Summary Stella Artois and Netflix launch The Gentlemen's Serve, a new campaign tied to The Gentlemen Season 2 premiere.

Theo James appears as Eddie Horniman alongside David Beckham in stylish Stella Artois ads built around beer ritual.

The campaign spotlights Stella Artois' iconic five-step pouring ritual through The Auction and five short vignette ads.

Netflix and Stella Artois will take over London's The Marlborough with themed events, merch, and engraved chalices.

Stella Artois and Netflix have teamed up for a new ad campaign called "The Gentlemen's Serve," showing how best to drink your beer ahead of the second season of The Gentlemen. The new string of ads, which we have links to below and a sample above, shows the most distinguished way to serve beer, even if it means using it as an insult or a threat. Enjoy the videos and the info below about the new promotion, as we're sure you're going to see a lot more of them in Netflix's ad breaks until September 3, when Season 2 launches.

Theo James & David Beckham Show "The Gentlemen's Serve" With Stella Artois

"The Gentlemen's Serve" centers on a simple creative idea: to perfectly serve a Stella Artois is more than a pour, it's a power play. The content brings that idea to life through the hero film, The Auction, and a collection of vignettes detailing the brand's iconic five-step pouring ritual: The Clean-Up, The Sacrifice, The Angle, The Cut, and The Judgment. The partnership takes shape in the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea and invites fans deeper into the series. At the center of the content is James, in character as Eddie Horniman, opposite Beckham – two of the world's most recognizable stars, whose pairing extends the world of The Gentlemen well beyond the show's core fanbase.

"The Gentlemen deals with rituals of aristocracy at the highest stakes and partnering with Stella Artois — a brand internationally recognized for its commitment to excellence and taste — allows us to bring that to life in a whole new way," said Theo James. "The partnership feels authentic to the story in a way that fans of the show will enjoy. Delicious."

"Stylish, elevated, great taste – attributes of the world's most premium beer and one of the most successful and widely anticipated shows on Netflix. The Gentlemen is a natural fit to showcase Stella Artois' brewing heritage and iconic pouring ritual, and to have Theo James and David Beckham connect those worlds is a treat for fans everywhere," said Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev.

To celebrate the launch of "The Gentlemen's Serve," Netflix and Stella Artois, in partnership with global branding agency JKR, are taking over The Marlborough in London, Thursday, September 3, through Saturday, September 5, to invite fans to step into the world of The Gentlemen. As guests explore the classic gentlemen's pub filled with hidden messages from the show, they can order a Stella, experience The Gentlemen's Serve, and have the chance to take home limited-edition merchandise, including their own personally engraved chalice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!