Titan Books To Publish Multiple RuneScape Novels In 2024

Titan Books and Jagex have partnered up for a new set of novels based on RuneScape, with the first one revealed for May 2024.

Titan Books announced that they have partnered up with Jagex to release a new set of RuneScape books, with the first of them to come out next year. The first of the three novels has been revealed as it will be called RuneScape: The Gift of Guthix, set to be published in May 2024. The yet-to-be-named second book will arrive in September 2024, and the third to be published in February 2025. We have more info about the first book for you below.

"In the first novel, Asgarnia's fate hangs in the balance. Disparate tribes unite under the banner of Lord Raddalin, and his enemies look on in fear and hatred. Raddalin's advisors – an uneasy alliance of Black and White knights – whisper of a discovery in the North that will give them the power to change everything. Caught in the midst of history, a lowly scribe and the son of a Jarl hold the fate of Raddalin's new kingdom in their hands. From the glorious inauguration of King Raddalin's reign to the disgraceful expulsion of the Zamorakians from Asgarnia, The Gift of Guthix tells an epic tale of the origin of magic, the plight of civil war, and the crushing defeat of the Fremennik Great Invasion. Amongst plots and betrayals, a penitent turncoat waits for her moment to leap into the unknown."

"The novel will be penned by Erin M. Evans, the author of seven Forgotten Realms novels for Wizards of the Coast, including the 2011 Scribe Award winner Brimstone Angels. She is a content designer for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms and a cast member of the D&D actual play Dungeon Scrawlers. Erin lives in the Seattle area with her husband and sons. Her latest series, Books of the Usurper, begins with Exile of Empires, published in November 2022 by Orbit."

