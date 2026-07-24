Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Nestlé, Toll House

Toll House Introduces New Scooby-Doo Cookie Dough

Toll House has a number of new cookie options that are coming out shortly, including the new Scooby-Doo Cookie Dough option.

Article Summary Toll House unveils a Scooby-Doo Cookie Dough for Summerween, pairing sugar cookie dough with themed sprinkles.

New Toll House seasonal doughs also include Trick-or-Treats, Fall Cinnamon, Football, and Pumpkin Spice.

Toll House adds fall baking extras with Football Morsels and Pumpkin Spice Flavored Morsels for desserts.

Nestlé rounds out the Toll House lineup with Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie Dough inspired by ABUELITA.

Nestlé has revealed multiple new cookie dough flavors on the way for their Summerween + Fall lineup, including the new Scooby-Doo Cookie Dough. Yes, you'll be able to make your own Scooby Snacks, if you will, as they have teamed with Warner Bros. to make a special cookie dough for those who need a quick bite, raw or cooked. They've also included some other fun flavors for the season, such as Mexican Hot Chocolate, Fall Cinnamon Sugar, Pumpkin Spice, and more. We have more details on all of them below as they'll be hitting shelves shortly.

Toll House Introduces New Scooby-Doo Cookie Dough

Nestlé Toll House Summerween Doughs

NEW! Nestlé Toll House Scooby-Doo Cookie Dough: The mystery of the ultimate Summerween treat is officially revealed. Delivering nostalgic vibes and a classic homemade taste, this dough combines Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough and Scooby-themed sprinkles, unmasking an iconic seasonal crossover.

Nestlé Toll House Trick-or-Treats Cookie Dough: Bring Halloween magic to every bite with rich chocolate cookie dough with butterscotch flavored morsels and festive sprinkles. Baked to perfection with a crispy edge and soft, chewy center, these cookies are all treats, no tricks.

Nestlé Toll House Fall-Inspired Doughs

NEW! Nestlé Toll House Fall Cinnamon Cookie Dough: Experience the classic fall flavor with cinnamon cookie dough topped with rich cinnamon flakes and festive sprinkles — crafted to bring pure comfort straight from the oven.

NEW! Nestlé Toll House Football Cookie Dough: Kick off football season with the signature Nestlé Toll House sugar cookie dough that delivers iconic crispy edges and soft, chewy centers – now with Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels for a guaranteed game day win

Nestlé Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough: Fall's most anticipated flavor obsession is back in cookie form with pumpkin spice dough and premier white candy morsels.

Nestlé Toll House Fall-Inspired Morsels

Nestlé Toll House Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels: Bring game day magic to the dessert table. Perfect for customizing cookies, topping cupcakes, building DIY dessert boards or adding into game day snack mixes, Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels give fans a fun way to show their creativity in the kitchen.

Nestlé Toll House Pumpkin Spice Flavored Morsels: Elevate seasonal recipes with the nostalgic flavor everyone knows and loves. A spiced mix of cinnamon and clove brings a warm blend of flavor to any baking adventure.

NEW! Nestlé Toll House Mexican Hot Chocolate Flavored Cookie Dough Inspired by ABUELITA

This dough combines the rich, bold flavor of chocolate with warm cinnamon, bringing a beloved spicy and comforting taste to every warm cookie.

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