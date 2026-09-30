Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Nestlé, pizza, Tombstone Pizza

Tombstone Pizza Offers Up a Special Candy Corn Pizza For Halloween

Tombstone Pizza is going to be selling a special kind of pizza during October that's spooky in its own right: Candy Corn Pizza

Article Summary Tombstone Pizza is launching a limited-edition Candy Corn Pizza kit for Halloween, blending sweet candy corn with savory pizza.

The Tombstone Pizza drop goes live online at 2 pm EDT on October 2, 9, and 23, with each kit priced at just $1.31.

Each Tombstone Pizza kit includes a Pepperoni or 5 Cheese pizza, candy corn toppings, and instructions to build your spooky pie.

Tombstone Pizza calls it The Pizza Nobody Asked For, turning candy corn into a bold Halloween party stunt and debate starter.

Nestlé has a new Tombstone Pizza option coming out in October, offering Candy Corn Pizza as a special drop. For a limited time, the company will be selling these pizzas with candy corn toppings for Halloween, offering up a savory dish with a little sweetness that doesn't go into Hawaiian territory. Once a week, on October 2, 9, and 23, the company will open up this online shop at 2 pm EDT, allowing everyone to purchase one pizza for the low-low price of $1.31, until supplies last each day. We have more details about the pizza below as we wish you luck in snagging one.

Tombstone Pizza Brings The Spooky Candy Corn Pizza

Conjured in the spookiest corners of the internet, this Halloween season Tombstone Pizza proudly presents The Pizza Nobody Asked For. And frankly, we regret absolutely nothing. Introducing the limited-edition Tombstone Candy Corn Pizza, an unexpected flavor mashup from The Official Pizza of Halloween. Candy corn. On pizza. Hear us out… it's weirdly good. This sweet-and-savory creation combines the zesty flavor of Tombstone Pepperoni Pizza with one of Halloween's most iconic (and debated) treats. Add a few pieces of candy corn or cover the whole pie. Your call… we're not here to judge.

Love it or hate it, this unexpected Halloween mashup might just make you reconsider… What Do You Want on Your Tombstone?. Trick? Treat? Terrible idea? You decide.

Each limited-edition Tombstone Candy Corn Pizza kit includes

One Tombstone Pepperoni Pizza or Tombstone 5 Cheese Pizza

Candy corn, enough for topping your pizza however you wish

Preparation instructions for creating your own (ahem) masterpiece

Why You'll Actually Love It

A sweet-and-savory Halloween combination you probably never thought you'd try

Customize your slice with as much candy corn as you dare

The perfect debate fodder for Halloween parties or spooky season celebrations

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