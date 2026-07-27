Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Toniebox Lite, Tonies

Tonies Announces New Toniebox Lite For Young Children

Tonies has introduced the Toniebox Lite, a new screen-free audio player option for children that are aged from 1-12 years old.

Article Summary Tonies unveils the Toniebox Lite, a simplified audio player designed for children ages 1 to 5.

The Toniebox Lite My Story Set includes Rubie, a Creative Tonie with a 25-minute story and 90 minutes to customize.

Parents can use the Tonies app to add free audio content, songs, stories, and personal recordings to Rubie.

The Toniebox Lite Sleepy Set pairs the device with Sleepy Duck for calming bedtime sounds ahead of the July 27 launch.

Tonies has announced a brand new audio device for very young children, as they have introduced the Toniebox Lite. This is literally one of their devices for children aged 1-12, so they can get everything out of the regular devices in a small, protected version that doesn't necessarily have all the interactive elements. We have more details about the devices below, as they will go up for sale on July 27.

Tonies Introduces The New Toniebox Lite

Toniebox Lite is the screen-free audio player that's big on listening and small in size, putting kids aged 1–12+ in charge of the stories, songs and adventures they love. It couldn't be easier for them to choose what to listen to – they just place a Tonie on top, and the next adventure begins. Small enough to slip into a backpack and simple to use, Toniebox Lite is built for little lives on the move. And when the day is done, the sleep timer gently lowers the volume before switching off, making winding down easier.

Toniebox Lite My Story Set

This Starter Set comes with a Toniebox Lite and the special Rubie Creative Tonie. Rubie is not just any Creative Tonie. She is the iconic, red Tonies brand mascot who embodies storytelling, creativity, and self-expression. Rubie comes pre-loaded with a magical 25-minute story full of imaginary characters and adventures that begin and end in her playroom, transporting little listeners throughout the Tonieverse. The choice is yours: Listeners can keep Rubie's pre-loaded story, or completely customize her! As a Creative Tonie, Rubie has 90 minutes of space for you to record your own custom stories, songs, and audio messages. Beyond your own recordings, you can also explore the Tonies app to download a wide variety of free audio content directly to your Tonie!

Toniebox Lite Sleepy Set

This Starter Set comes with a Sleepy Duck Tonie and a Toniebox Lite. Fall asleep to the tranquil sounds of the Sleepy Duck gliding across a peaceful lake. This enchanting audio journey begins as the warm glow of the summer sun dips into golden hour, gently transitioning toward sundown. Soft melodies, gentle waves, summer rain, and the soothing rustle of forest trees create a calming, dreamlike atmosphere. Subtle musical touches enhance the natural soundscape, inviting young imaginations on a serene adventure, guiding little ones and adults effortlessly into a restful, magical sleep.

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