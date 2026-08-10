Posted in: Pokémon, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: the pokemon company, Tonies

Tonies Partners With Pokémon For New Special-Edition Line

Tonies has partnered with The Pokémon Company to bring several iconic characters to their devices in an epic new crossover.

Article Summary Tonies teams with The Pokémon Company for a special-edition Pokémon audio line led by a Lightning Yellow Toniebox 2.

The Pokémon collection includes Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander Tonies packed with new stories and battles.

The Pokémon Toniebox 2 and Pikachu Starter Set offer screen-free audio adventures, Trainer Academy facts, and games.

Pokémon Tonies and the Lightning Yellow Toniebox 2 go up for pre-order on August 12 for young Trainers and collectors.

Tonies has officially partnered with The Pokémon Company to create a new special line of devices featuring a few fan-favorite characters. To celebrate the video game's 30th Anniversary, they have created a new Special-Edition Lightning Yellow Toniebox 2, along with a special line of characters that can be added to the box. This includes the four first-generation favorites: Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander, along with a Pikachu-inspired lightning yellow Toniebox 2, which you can see here. We have more info below on all of them as they go up for pre-order on August 12.

Several Pokémon Make Their Way Onto Tonies

Pokémon Toniebox 2 Set – Lighting Yellow: This Pokémon Bundle has everything young Trainers need to jump straight into screen-free stories and adventures. With a Lightning Yellow Toniebox 2 and Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur Tonies packed with brand-new, exciting tales, fun Trainer Academy facts, and thrilling Pokémon battles. Kids just place a Tonie on top of their Toniebox to get started. No screens, no ads – just safe, independent play in a whole new way.

This Pokémon Bundle has everything young Trainers need to jump straight into screen-free stories and adventures. With a Lightning Yellow Toniebox 2 and Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur Tonies packed with brand-new, exciting tales, fun Trainer Academy facts, and thrilling Pokémon battles. Kids just place a Tonie on top of their Toniebox to get started. No screens, no ads – just safe, independent play in a whole new way. Pikachu Toniebox 2 Starter Set – Lightning Yellow: Toniebox 2 is the kid-powered audio player, made for ages 5-12+. No screens, no ads. Kids can jump into three brand-new Pokémon adventures with Pikachu, discover more stories and songs with an ever-growing crew of Tonie characters, or unlock interactive challenges and games with Tonieplay. Smart bedtime features help build healthy sleep habits, and Tonies' Bluetooth headphone connectivity gives them room to roam. This Starter Set includes a Lightning Yellow Toniebox 2, a Pikachu Tonie, and everything they need to get listening straight away.

Toniebox 2 is the kid-powered audio player, made for ages 5-12+. No screens, no ads. Kids can jump into three brand-new Pokémon adventures with Pikachu, discover more stories and songs with an ever-growing crew of Tonie characters, or unlock interactive challenges and games with Tonieplay. Smart bedtime features help build healthy sleep habits, and Tonies' Bluetooth headphone connectivity gives them room to roam. This Starter Set includes a Lightning Yellow Toniebox 2, a Pikachu Tonie, and everything they need to get listening straight away. Pokémon: Pikachu Tonie: Pikachu is ready to power up story time. Join the iconic Electric-type Pokémon and friends for three brand-new mystery-filled tales where curiosity, courage, and teamwork lead the way. When picnic berries mysteriously disappear, or strange sounds echo through the forest, Pikachu is always eager to investigate. Even an unexpected storm can't stop the fun when friends work together. Keen detectives can sharpen their Pokémon expertise at the Trainer Academy, then tune in as a legendary battle crackles into life. Catch Pikachu and discover even more Pokémon Tonies.

Pokémon: Bulbasaur Tonie: Bulbasaur is ready to grow story time into a great adventure. Young Trainers just pop this Tonie on their Toniebox to step into the world of Pokémon, with three brand-new clever tales, playful storytelling, and fun Trainer Academy facts along the way. From campfire mysteries to heroic rescues, each story celebrates problem-solving, teamwork, and bravery. There's even an exciting Pokémon battle that puts listeners right in the action. Catch Bulbasaur and discover more Pokémon Tonies along the way.

Bulbasaur is ready to grow story time into a great adventure. Young Trainers just pop this Tonie on their Toniebox to step into the world of Pokémon, with three brand-new clever tales, playful storytelling, and fun Trainer Academy facts along the way. From campfire mysteries to heroic rescues, each story celebrates problem-solving, teamwork, and bravery. There's even an exciting Pokémon battle that puts listeners right in the action. Catch Bulbasaur and discover more Pokémon Tonies along the way. Pokémon: Charmander Tonie: Charmander is ready to light up story time. Young Trainers just pop this Tonie on their Toniebox to jump into the world of Pokémon, with three brand-new fiery adventures, playful storytelling, and fun Trainer Academy facts along the way. From finding its spark to helping friends and exciting Fire-and-Ice challenges, each story is full of courage, empathy, and friendship. There's even a heated Pokémon battle that puts listeners right in the action. Catch Charmander and discover more Pokémon Tonies along the way.

Charmander is ready to light up story time. Young Trainers just pop this Tonie on their Toniebox to jump into the world of Pokémon, with three brand-new fiery adventures, playful storytelling, and fun Trainer Academy facts along the way. From finding its spark to helping friends and exciting Fire-and-Ice challenges, each story is full of courage, empathy, and friendship. There's even a heated Pokémon battle that puts listeners right in the action. Catch Charmander and discover more Pokémon Tonies along the way. Pokémon: Squirtle Tonie: Squirtle is ready to make waves at story time. Young Trainers just pop this Tonie on their Toniebox to dive into the world of Pokémon, with three brand-new sunny seaside adventures, playful storytelling, and fun Trainer Academy facts along the way. From beachside mysteries to camping trips, each story builds confidence, kindness, and curiosity. There's even an exciting Pokémon battle that puts listeners right in the action. Catch Squirtle and discover more Pokémon Tonies along the way.

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