Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Topo Chico

Topo Chico Debuting New 12 Oz. Colección Slim Can

Topo Chico is bringing out a new option for you to get your hands on their Colección flavor, as they've debuted a new 12-Oz. Slim Can

Article Summary Topo Chico Colección launches a new 12-oz. slim can, giving fans a convenient single-serve sparkling water option.

The new Topo Chico can also comes in eight-packs, making it easy to stock the fridge with crisp mineral water.

Topo Chico Colección delivers bright bubbles, signature minerals, and a refined sparkling water taste in every sip.

Inspired by Topo Chico’s 1895 roots, the Colección line blends legendary effervescence with everyday refreshment.

Topo Chico has introduced a new item hitting store shelves this week as they expand their Colección line with a new 12-oz. Slim Can. As you can see here, this is basically a new option to get your hands on their mineral water in a single container for those who aren't interested in picking up the traditional glass bottles. You can also pick them up in an eight-pack of cans if you see fit, so you have a supply on hand in your fridge. We have mroe details about it below, as you should be seeing these hit your grocery shelves this week.

Colección 12 Oz. Slim Can

Remarkably crisp and refined, Topo Chico Colección combines exceptional effervescence with signature minerals for added taste, delivering the distinctive Topo Chico brand experience in every sip. Topo Chico Colección is inspired by the legendary origins of the Topo Chico brand. Established in 1895, Topo Chico perfected the expression of effervescence, with signature minerals creating a refreshing taste. Topo Chico Colección upholds that tradition with exceptional sparkling quality and crisp mineral taste. With robust carbonation, this filtered carbonated water offers bright, vibrant bubbles from start to finish. Whether you're heading outdoors or enjoying a great meal with friends, Topo Chico Colección is a deliciously bubbly sparkling water crafted to lift everyday occasions.

About Topo Chico

Topo Chico has always been more than just a drink – it's a story 130 years in the making. Now you can experience it for yourself with our free augmented reality journey. Scan the QR code and let the history fizz to life. Topo Chico is first bottled, taking its name from the mountain (and its source) "Cerro Topo Chico", located in the municipality of Monterrey. The first bottle of Topo Chico was similar to those found in pharmacies, selected to evoke a sense of wellness.

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