Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Totino's

Totino's Unrolls Several New Pizza Flavors For Summer 2026

General Mills rolled out new and returning Totino's Pizza Rolls flavors — including Garlic Parm, Zesty Limón, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Mexican Style — hitting freezers for the rest of the summer.

Article Summary Totino's unveils its biggest summer 2026 flavor drop, adding new Pizza Rolls and Ultimate Pizzas to freezer aisles.

New Totino's Blasted Pizza Rolls include Garlic Parm, Nacho Boom, and Zesty Limón with bold seasoning baked outside.

Totino's also adds Cheeseburger Pizza Rolls plus Ultimate Pizza flavors Chicken Bacon Ranch and Mexican Style.

General Mills says Totino's fan-made seasoning hacks inspired these new frozen snack flavors for summer shopping.

General Mills rolled out several new additions to Totino's, as multiple flavors are hitting the freezer section for the remainder of the summer. Among the new and returning additions are Garlic Parm, Zesty Limón, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Mexican Style, all of which offer a different kind of frozen treat to try as a quick, geeky snack. We have more info from the company below on all of these additions, as you'll see them shortly in your local grocer.

Get Blasted With New Flavors & Options This Summer From Totino's

Snack lovers have been putting their own spin on Totino's Pizza Rolls for years — dunking, dusting, saucing, and dreaming up bold flavor combos. Now, Totino's is bringing that fan-inspired creativity to new Blasted Pizza Rolls, coated in bold seasoning on the outside so every bite packs even more flavor.

Blasted Garlic Parm Pizza Rolls: Pepperoni-filled Pizza Rolls coated in a garlic parmesan-seasoned crust for a seriously savory bite.

Pepperoni-filled Pizza Rolls coated in a garlic parmesan-seasoned crust for a seriously savory bite. Blasted Nacho Boom Pizza Rolls: Cheese-filled Pizza Rolls coated in a spicy nacho-seasoned crust inspired by one of snack culture's favorite flavor combos — no tortilla chips necessary.

Cheese-filled Pizza Rolls coated in a spicy nacho-seasoned crust inspired by one of snack culture's favorite flavor combos — no tortilla chips necessary. Blasted Zesty Limón Pizza Rolls: Poppable pepperoni-filled Pizza Rolls coated in a chili and lime-flavored crust for a tangy kick with just the right amount of heat.

Poppable pepperoni-filled Pizza Rolls coated in a chili and lime-flavored crust for a tangy kick with just the right amount of heat. Ultimate Pizza Mexican Style: Bringing Totino's No. 1 requested pizza flavor to life with seasoned beef crumble, onion, and bell pepper on Totino's signature crispy crust.

Bringing Totino's No. 1 requested pizza flavor to life with seasoned beef crumble, onion, and bell pepper on Totino's signature crispy crust. Ultimate Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch: Creamy ranch-seasoned sauce loaded with white meat chicken and bacon on a crunchy crust.

Creamy ranch-seasoned sauce loaded with white meat chicken and bacon on a crunchy crust. Cheeseburger Pizza Rolls: All the cheesy, beefy goodness of a classic cheeseburger, complete with delicious burger-style sauce.

"Totino's fans are constantly showing us new ways to level up Pizza Rolls," said Ray Joncas, VP and Business Unit Director for Totino's at General Mills. "They're adding seasonings, trying new flavor combos, and putting their own spin on Pizza Rolls. We took that inspiration and turned it into our biggest flavor drop yet. We can't wait to see what fans think and where they take Pizza Rolls next."

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