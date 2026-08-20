Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Trolli

Trolli Unveils New Gummi Pop Electric Blueberry Lemonade Flavor

Trolli has added a brand-new flavor to its Gummi Pop line of frozen treats: Electric Blueberry Lemonade arrives in September.

Article Summary Trolli is expanding its Gummi Pop frozen treats with Electric Blueberry Lemonade, a bold new flavor arriving in September.

The new Trolli Gummi Pop swaps the usual stacked format for a marbled blend of sour blueberry and lemonade flavors.

Electric Blueberry Lemonade keeps the signature Soft. Gummi. Frozen. texture that sets Trolli apart from standard popsicles.

The new Trolli flavor launches exclusively at Walmart in September, with a nationwide grocery rollout set for January 2027.

Ferrara has added a brand-new flavor to the popular Trolli Gummi Pop frozen treats: Electric Blueberry Lemonade. As you can see from the packaging here, they have decided to combine two flavors rather than make it a half-and-half situation like before, but it still has the gummi texture to set it apart from your average popsicle or frozen treat. We're gonna take a wild guess that this particular combo and appearance were done specifically for Halloween, as it's the kind of treat that tends to stand out among others.

The treat has actually been popular on social media for a couple of reasons (some of which we're not writing about here, but you can look it up yourself), so we're a bit surprised this is the only new flavor added to the group since launch. We have a few more details from the company below as this flavor will be released exclusively at Walmart starting this September, before eventually expanding to other grocery retailers nationwide on January 1, 2027.

Experience The Shock of Trolli Gummi Pop Electric Blueberry Lemonade

Inspired by one of Trolli's most popular candy flavors, Electric Blueberry Lemonade Gummi Pop introduces a marbled format (that differs from the traditional stacked flavor combos). The pop zaps two sour-punched flavors of Blueberry and Lemonade together, so you get a thrilling, unforgettable flavor combo in every bite. It's the first-of-its-kind product transforming the popular candy brand into a frozen novelty with its unique 'Soft. Gummi. Frozen.' texture, sour flavor, vibrant neon colors, distinct shapes, and overall product experience.

Blueberry Lemonade is the newest flavor release from Trolli Gummi Pop. It is inspired by the popular candy flavor and introduces the marbled format (previously, the gummi pops were half-and-half stacked flavors). The gummi pop mixes blueberry and lemonade together for a refreshing combination of sour-sweet flavors in each bite.

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