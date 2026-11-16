Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: New York Game Awards, Troy Baker

Troy Baker To Receive New York Game Awards' Legend Award

Troy Baker will be honored with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 16th Annual New York Game Awards happening this January.

Article Summary Troy Baker will receive the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 16th Annual New York Game Awards on January 19, 2027.

The Troy Baker honor recognizes his major impact on gaming, with more than 400 roles across video games, TV, and film.

NYVGCC praised Troy Baker’s iconic performances, including his award-winning turn in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Troy Baker will also perform a live musical set after the New York Game Awards, giving attendees an extra celebration.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) revealed last week that they will be honoring voice actor Troy Baker as the latest recipient of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award, set to be given out at the 2027 New York Game Awards. Baker has had a lengthy career in practically every video game you've ever known, from starring roles to small bit parts, bringing his unique tone to the voices of so many characters. We have more info from the announcement below, as Baker will receive the award on January 19, 2027.

Troy Baker To Receive New York Game Awards Andrew Yoon Legend Award

Baker is one of the most distinguished voice actors in the games industry and has brought to life many iconic video game characters, including his award-winning role as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Following the awards, Troy Baker will perform a musical set for in-person attendees. All ticket holders will be able to participate in the post-awards concert as an extended celebration for Baker's Andrew Yoon Legend Award presentation. The mini concert is the perfect closer to the 16th annual New York Game Awards.

Throughout his career as an actor, Baker has been able to turn even the simplest lines into heart-wrenching, endearing or even terrifying moments that stay with fans long after the end credits roll. With over 400 roles under his belt across video games, TV, and film, his impact on the industry will be felt for generations as it continues to inspire the next generation of voice actors.

"When we consider our upcoming Andrew Yoon Legend winners, we're looking for individuals who've made a deep cultural impact on the video game landscape, and Troy Baker felt like the perfect addition," said Harold Goldberg, co-founder and president of the NYVGCC. "Troy is such a force of nature within the games industry. We've recognized his voice-acting performances at previous New York Game Awards, and we are ecstatic to have him join our roster of Andrew Yoon Legend winners. Plus, our audiences are in for a treat with his musical performance after this year's awards. You'll only get to experience that moment in person at SVA Theatre!"

"It's hard to find a video game from the past 10 or 20 years without mentioning Troy Baker," said Reggie Fils-Aimé, former president, Nintendo of America, and board member, NYVGCC. "It's because his performances are so ingrained in some of the most beloved video games in recent history, and he brought personality and meaning to those characters."

"Troy is someone who has left a mark on our students, both through his work and during his time speaking with them ahead of the awards," said Ryan O'Callaghan, executive director for NYVGCC. "We couldn't ask for a better legend winner to celebrate our 16th annual New York Game Awards."

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